24Seven Commerce Slashes Octopus Bridge Integration Setup Fee For QuickBooks POS

Durango, CO, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — The Octopus Bridge integrations allow retailers to create a data repository containing all product-related data retailers can use to create customer-friendly experiences and improve their revenue.

It’s a must-have for retailers selling multiple products with several variants across different locations as it makes the data management process more efficient by eliminating the need for manual data entry.

The best part is that retailers can upgrade their existing systems to act as an efficient Product Information Management (PIM) tool even if they can’t update their individual systems because of excessive customization.

This is because Octopus Bridge links various in-store and online retail systems instead of upgrading each of them.

Apart from providing safety and privacy on the data front, the Octopus Bridge channel also improves customer satisfaction and retention through faster shipping times resulting from automated order fulfillment.

These benefits make it evident that integrated systems are the way to go in retail, and 24Seven Commerce is paving the way for growth by offering integrations with various POS software.

QuickBooks POS is one of them, and the two-way connection ensures that the in-store and online inventories stay updated to eliminate the overselling problem.

It also reduces the manual data entry process, improves the productivity of retail teams, and helps retailers meet consumer expectations of not having to enter personal details repetitively as it collects and maintains important customer information and business data.

When it comes to marketing and converting leads into paying customers, retailers can use the integrated system’s consolidated data to create personalized messages and shopping experiences to improve customer experience.

Right now, retailers using the QuickBooks POS can take advantage of all the benefits these integrations provide by signing up for their services. 24Seven Commerce has waived-off the setup fee for QuickBooks POS users and is offering a 21-Day free trial. Once the trial expires, retailers can renew the services at $59/month.

About 24Seven Commerce:

We provide a cloud-based platform that enables retailers to sell online and synchronize online sales, shoppers, and inventory with in-store point-of-sale (POS).

We’re the leading providers of Integration-as-a-Service and have served clients in 20+ countries. Our mission is to make integrated eCommerce accessible to every retailer by offering affordable eCommerce technology for owners of brick-and-mortar stores.

Website: https://www.24sevencommerce.com/quickbooks-integration.html