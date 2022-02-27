JBCH: Unfolding as a hub of excellence in the orthopedic spectrum

Kolkata, India, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — JBCH is an ardent Orthopedic Hospital serving explicit captivation on Knee and Hip replacement. The hospital generates all classes of crucial and enigmatic Knee and Hip replacements. This hospital also has considerably seasoned upper limb experts commanding elbow and shoulder replacements. Its system is the discernible one with satisfactory Operation theatre, swank apparatus, and favorable recovery unit. This prerogative hospital has mesmerizing and conversant orthopedic, deft arthritis specialists. Patients will be able to receive a point of view from 24*7 senior professionals of the orthopedic section and other sub-spaces proclaim abiding contemplation for the patients. The resolute teams are also sensible and polished enough. Strikingly adroit physiotherapists allocate concentration to the sufferers for both post-operation and pre-operation and other sufferers impaired by orthopedic infirmities at houses. Patients can enjoy the facility of stitch cutting, dressing, medicines by remaining in the house. The amenity of a 24*7 pharmacy is also present which extends home delivery services at all times of the day. Patients can flip through the reports by visiting the center’s website and often the reports get delivered to the home via post. This hospital also incorporates an Intensive Therapy Unit and a High Dependency Unit.

The center has a Pediatric orthopedic section wherein the kids are being attended. Pediatrics in this spectrum is markedly adept and decisive.

Visit https://jbchrpl.com/ for more details.

About– JBCH is considered to be one of the dominant Orthopedic Hospitals in Kolkata, India. The Hospital can be spotted in Salt Lake, Kolkata. Over here patients can select competent and experienced orthopedic doctors and can consult for Knee Joint Replacement Surgeries, Physiotherapy, Radiology, Sports Injuries, and more.

JBCH Hospital

ADDRESS

DD-35, DD Block, Sector 1, Salt Lake City, Kolkata, West Bengal 700064

EMAIL

care2care@jbchrpl.com

PHONE

(033) 46018095

9330893900