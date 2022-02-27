R&B musician Holiday Releases His New Song Goodnight

R&B musician Holiday, who has been likened to “The Weekend,”. According to his website, the song “Goodnight” is from an upcoming album that will be released in the second half of 2022.

Los Angeles, CA, USA, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — Holiday releases a dark, soothing, and melancholic R&B single ‘Goodnight’. The release features beautiful piano progressions with vocals that will grasp the listener. ‘Goodnight’ will hook listeners in with it’s lyrical depth and intricate wordplay.

Drawing inspiration from one of his previous lovers, Holiday, the R&B singer is able to craft songs that are sympathetic to the audience while also serving as a therapeutic exercise for himself.

Holiday launched a New series of EPs last year and have been steadily expanding in popularity and garnering recognition.

Holiday embraces every component of R&B in his song Goodnight that is currently trending in new releases, while also injecting his own unique flare that distinguishes his music from the rest of the competition. The album delivers downtempo beats, hard basslines, and a unique flow that will have people reminiscing. Undoubtedly, the album has the ability to resonate with the listener as it contains a unique style and sound that will pull at the listener’s emotions. Holiday does an outstanding job of keeping the track refreshing and engaging through his powerful lyricism, strong, voice, and atmospheric elements.

‘Goodnight’ is a complete single that will sit well with any R&B music aficionado as it is engaging, unique, and motivating.

This Best song was produced by ODDZ, who can be found on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/odzzmusic/. It’s a love tale about the loss of a friend or lover that’s told via music.

