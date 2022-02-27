Virginia Title Company Discusses Common Myths About Title Insurance

Fairfax, Virginia, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — Mathis Title, Virginia Title Company, has recently released a new educational resource that focuses on explaining some of the most common myths surrounding title insurance. The new article is guided by the title insurance experts at Mathis who have extensive experience helping to assist realtors, lenders, and buyers with their proven expertise. They have created this new article to dispel some of the most common myths that they commonly hear from their clients regarding title insurance.

In the new article, Mathis Title helps to explain some of the most popular myths they commonly hear regarding title insurance. Some of these myths include that title companies offer minimal protection, there is only one type of title insurance, title insurance is expensive, and more. The team at Mathis hopes to explain to readers that title insurance is much more of a personalized and flexible type of insurance that can be tailored to each client’s unique needs.

While this new article focuses on explaining away some of the most common myths surrounding title insurance, Mathis Title’s website provides readers with more information regarding their team, experience, as well as a full list of service offerings. Mathis Title offers proven title services guided by an extensive legal background and history of serving their community. Their title company offers services that include contract preparation and review, mechanics lien, refinancing, settlement, and title insurance. Their team believes in providing personalized real estate settlement services and education to all parties along the way in order to make them feel comfortable during even the largest transactions.

With the addition of this new article, the team at Mathis Title hopes that readers will have a better ability to recognize some of the most common myths surrounding title insurance. For more information, reach out to the title insurance experts at Mathis Title today at 703-214-4020 or visit their website at https://www.mathistitle.com/. Their offices are located at 11325 Random Hills Rd, Suite 160, in Fairfax, VA 22030.

###