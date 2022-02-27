New Delhi, India, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — Business World Magazine is a leading brands magazine providing opinions & news related to various brands across the world. We pride ourselves on delivering a high-quality readership experience packed with intelligent articles combined with energizing interviews. Business World Magazine aims to provide C-Suite stakeholders with details that will drive their business positive results on innovation and social responsibility. Headquartered in the United Kingdom. The magazine provides Magazine covers, Banner Ads, Weekly Articles, Press promotions to 10,000 newsrooms.https://www.businessworldmagazine.net/

Unique 4 Stage Approach

1: Your interview on the BUSINESS WORLD MAGAZINE Web page.

2: Media promotions targeted to your needs.

3: Press promotions to 10,000 newsrooms.

4: Magazine Cover, Banner Ads, Weekly Articles & Hardcopy distribution to your contacts.

Our research team has an average of 12 years of experience working specifically within the field of business contacts identification, qualification and introductions. Our understanding of the markets we cover is second to none; we have ground-level experience of communicating with key decision makers across all industries in every region of the world.Our expert columnists and authors shed light on the most successful branding strategies, identity work, development, and growth. With our team of dedicated professionals, Business World Magazine has become the benchmark for other companies to follow. Business World Magazine is a must-read for understanding the global brand ecosystem. https://www.businessworldmagazine.net/magazine

About Awards: Business World Magazine Awards was established with the aim of honouring excellence in performance and rewarding companies across different sectors. Who are making major strides in their industries. We recognize product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. The awards are given to acknowledge key players who strive for fineness & provide a platform for recognition. The award also aims to identify, create awareness about the significance of exceptional service delivery & reward their performance with global Recognition. https://www.businessworldmagazine.net/awards

Nominations are accepted for different countries and regions from companies throughout the year across a wide range of categories. Nominations received at their relevant national level are adjudged by independent external research agency. To qualify for an award, the company must present accurate information about the details requested by the team. https://www.businessworldmagazine.net/contact