Smiles of Memorial Of Houston – Viet Tran DMD Offers Sedation Dentistry to Calm Your Dental Anxiety

Houston, TX, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — Smiles of Memorial is pleased to offer sedation dentistry services for calming patients who have dental anxiety during the dental procedure or while walking into the dental office. Approximately 30% of people suffer from dental anxiety. The impact of anxiety is that they avoid seeing a dentist, which further prevents them from receiving both preventive care and routine care. For such people who feel anxious or nervous, Smiles of Memorial now has sedation dentistry to reduce the fear and anxiety associated with dental consultation or dental treatment.

“Using different types of oral sedatives and nitrous oxide (laughing gas), we ensure the patients feel relaxed, comfortable, and sleepy till the completion of the procedure. The patient will be responsive during the dental procedure. However, they may not have a good memory of the procedure that has taken place. We constantly monitor the patient’s blood pressure and oxygen saturation till the completion of the procedure.”, says the dentist from Smiles of Memorial.

Sedation dentistry has transformed the lives of many who were reluctant to visit a dentist due to fear or anxiety. Smiles of Memorial with its sedation dentistry services intends to bring in a positive clinical experience for patients who walk into their dental office. By offering dental care in a relaxing environment, patients need not dread going to a dentist anymore.

Sedation Dentistry Methods Offered In Smiles Of Memorial

Oral Sedation

Laughing Gas

Oraverse

Dentists in Houston offer oral sedation, a pill that needs to be taken one hour before the visit. The pill will make the person feel relaxed during the procedure. The patient will feel sleepy during the procedure. However, they can respond to the questions being asked by the dentist. It is ideal for patients who have dental anxiety or those who are busy and want the procedure to be completed in a single visit.

Smiles of Memorial also provides laughing gas, also known as nitrous oxide, which the patient has to inhale using an over-the-nose mask. It makes the patient feel relaxed, and the local anesthetic will then be administered without pain. The Houston dentist also provides an Oraverse sedation dentistry method for those who want numbness in the mouth or fat-lips after completing the procedure. Using this method, the anesthetic effects are reversed, and the patient is back to normal from the mouth numbness in no time.

Those looking for the best sedation dentistry services in Houston can contact Smiles of Memorial Of Houston to feel less anxious and more relaxed.

About Dr. Viet “Vince” Tran, DMD

Viet Tran chose the amazing field of dentistry as he wanted a career focused on helping patients. He attended dental school at LECOM School of Dental Medicine and made patient care and comfort his number one priority. He then attended a top dental residency program at the Orlando Veterans Affairs Medical Center in Orlando, FL, where he developed advanced surgery skills, implant placement, and full mouth rehabilitation.

About Smiles of Memorial

At Smiles of Memorial, patients are treated with the utmost respect, honesty, and compassion. They believe that the best results are created by prioritizing anatomical accuracy, based on which good results follow with ease. Providing quality dental care for patients is the dental office’s primary objective. Flexible payment options are available for patients that fit their needs. Complete painless dental care in a relaxed environment is another highlight of this amazing dental office. Dentists in Houston go the extra mile to ensure all patients are comfortable, confident, and informed about their oral health, including guiding them through the treatment plans and answering any queries they may have. They emphasize listening to patient requirements before delivering them best-in-class dental solutions.

