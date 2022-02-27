BUSINESS WORLD MAGAZINE BANK AWARDS 2021

BUSINESS WORLD MAGAZINE BANK AWARDS 2021

Posted on 2022-02-27 by in Advertising, Marketing, Media, Software, Technology // 0 Comments

BUSINESS WORLD.png

New Delhi, India, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ —

GLOBAL CATEGORIES

BEST BANK FOR CORPORATE: HSBC

HONG KONG / GLOBAL

BEST BANK FOR INVESTMENT: JP MORGAN

U.S.A / GLOBAL

BEST PRIVATE HNWI BANK: CITI

USA / GLOBAL

BEST BANK FOR VIRTUAL: REVOLUT

UK / AUSTRALIA

BEST BANK FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE: EMIRATES NBD

UAE / GLOBAL

BEST BANK FOR SME’S: HSBC

HONG KONG / GLOBAL

BEST BANK FOR DIGITAL: CITI

USA / GLOBAL

 

BEST BANK FOR CSR: BANK OF AMERICA

USA / GLOBAL

ASIA-PACIFIC

 

BEST OVERALL BANK: HSBC

BEST FOR CORPORATE BANKING: HSBC

2ND: CITI

3RD: STANDARD CHARTERED

4TH: INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK

BEST FOR PRIVATE BANKING: UBS

2ND: CREDIT SUISSE

3RD: CITI

4TH: DBS BANK

BEST FOR INVESTMENT BANKING: HAITONG BANK

2ND: CREDIT SUISSE

3RD: DEUTSCHE BANK

4TH: CHINA CITIC BANK

BEST FOR VIRTUAL BANKING: WEBANK CHINA

2ND: KAKAO BANK SOUTH KOREA

3RD: UP BANK AUSTRALIA

4TH: JIBUN BANK JAPAN

EUROPE

BEST OVERALL BANK: BNP PARIBAS

BEST FOR CORPORATE BANKING: BNP PARIBAS

2ND: HSBC

3RD: BANCO SANTANDER

4TH: CRÉDIT AGRICOLE

BEST FOR PRIVATE BANKING: BNP PARIBAS

2ND: SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

3RD: ING PRIVATE BANKING

4TH: CREDIT SUISSE

BEST FOR INVESTMENT BANKING: BARCLAYS

2ND: BNP PARIBAS

3RD: JP MORGAN

4TH: DEUTSCHE BANK

BEST FOR VIRTUAL BANKING: REVOLUT UK

2ND: N26 BANK GERMANY

3RD: MONZO UK

4TH: HELLO BANK BELGIUM

NORTH AMERICA

 

BEST OVERALL BANK: JP MORGAN

BEST FOR CORPORATE BANKING: BANK OF AMERICA

2ND: CITI

3RD: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

4TH: JP MORGAN

BEST FOR PRIVATE BANKING: JP MORGAN

2ND: GOLDMAN SACHS

3RD: CITI

4TH: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

BEST FOR INVESTMENT BANKING: JP MORGAN

2ND: GOLDMAN SACHS

3RD: MORGAN STANLEY

4TH: UBS

BEST FOR VIRTUAL BANKING: CHIME USA

2ND: VARO BANK USA

3RD: TANGERINE CANADA

4TH: DAVE USA

LATAM & CARIBBEAN

BEST OVERALL BANK: BTG PACTUAL

BEST FOR CORPORATE BANKING: BBVA

2ND: ITAÚ UNIBANCO

3RD: BANCO SANTANDER

4TH: BANCO BRADESCO

BEST FOR PRIVATE BANKING: BTG PACTUAL

2ND: BANCO BRADESCO

3RD: ITAU UNIBANCO

4TH: BANCO SANTANDER

BEST FOR INVESTMENT BANKING: JP MORGAN

2ND: CITI

3RD: BTG PACTUAL

4TH: BBVA

BEST FOR VIRTUAL BANKING: NUBANK BRAZIL

2ND: UALÁ ARGENTINA

3RD: NEON BRAZIL

4TH: MIBO MEXICO

MIDDLE EAST

BEST OVERALL BANK: EMIRATES NBD

BEST FOR CORPORATE BANKING: FIRST ABU DHABI

2ND: HSBC

3RD: EMIRATES NBD

4TH: SAUDI NATIONAL BANK

BEST FOR PRIVATE BANKING: EMIRATES NBD

2ND: QATAR NATIONAL BANK

3RD: HSBC PRIVATE

4TH: STANDARD CHARTERED

BEST FOR INVESTMENT BANKING: CITI

2ND: HSBC

3RD: FIRST ABU DHABI BANK

4TH: MORGAN STANLEY

VIRTUAL BANKING: CBD NOW UAE

2ND: MEEM SAUDI ARABIA

3RD: PEPPER BY BANK LEUMI ISRAEL

4TH: MASHREQ NEO UAE

AFRICA

 

BEST OVERALL BANK: STANDARD BANK

BEST FOR CORPORATE BANKING: STANDARD BANK

2ND: SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

3RD: ZENITH BANK

4TH: ABSA GROUP

BEST FOR PRIVATE BANKING: STANDARD BANK

2ND: ABSA BANK

3RD: GUARANTY TRUST BANK

4TH: INVESTEC

BEST FOR INVESTMENT BANKING: STANDARD BANK

2ND: FIRSTRAND BANK

3RD: NEDBANK

4TH: JP MORGAN

 

BEST FOR VIRTUAL BANKING: KUDA BANK NIGERIA

2ND: DISCOVERY BANK SOUTH AFRICA

3RD: BANK ZERO SOUTH AFRICA

4TH: EQUITY BANK KENYA

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution