Kamal Trading Launches Premium 14K Gold-Filled Jewelry Collection In 2022

Gold statement jewelry has gained a prominent place among the current jewelry trends for 2022. All jewellery aficionados are enthralled by the wide choice of designs accessible.

Anaheim, California, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — We are very delighted to announce the launch of our 2022 Premium 14K Gold-filled Jewellery Collection Line. With the price of gold on the rise, many people are now choosing to invest in it rather spend their budget on gold-plated jewellery. Gold-filled pieces are more affordable and durable than pure gold jewellery, but they still offer great quality and appearance.

The designs are inspired by the latest design trends, which include minimalist minimalism, minimal details, geometric shapes, and earthy colors. They are very wearable and versatile pieces that will turn heads on every occasion you wear them.

Gold jewellery is the most aesthetic form of jewellery. When it comes to jewellery, gold is the most popular choice among men and women. This is probably because gold has a magnificent and classy look. Purity, weddings, special occasions, festivals, and other events are all associated with gold. Your look is enhanced with gold jewellery. Bangles, earrings, necklaces, bracelets, wristlets, rings, and other jewellery made of gold are available in a variety of styles. 14K Gold-filled jewellery is a great form of jewelry that you can wear with your everyday outfits regardless of what the season is. Gold jewellery also has a rich history that dates back thousands of years ago.

Kamal Trading Company is a well-known manufacturer and distributor of jewellery findings and other accessories, as you may know. We strive to supply the highest quality jewellery components so that you can create lovely pieces of jewellery. We look forward to providing you with excellent customer service, as well as fast and secure shipping. If you are looking for affordable 14K Gold Filled Jewelry, you know where to go! You can find both Czech glass beads and Swarovski crystals, as well as a full range of copper/brass, silver plated, and antique findings, in addition to other accessories at Kamal Trading Company. We are also a wholesaler of 14K gold-filled jewellery. We have been in the business for more than 29 years now so we have more than one generation of experience manufacturing and distributing high-quality jewellery components. Get in touch with us at the earliest!