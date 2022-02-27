DOUGLAS MANUFACTURING TO FEATURE NEW INNOVATIVE, PROBLEM SOLVING CONVEYOR COMPONENTS AT LEADING AGGREGATES EXPO

PELL CITY, AL, 2022-Feb-27 — /EPR Network/ — Douglas Manufacturing, based in Pell City, AL, will be at the 2022 AGG1 Academy & Expo in Nashville, Tenn. with the latest in magnetic separator technology – The Interceptor™.

The newly-designed, self-cleaning magnet is lightweight, powerful and built to last. Other design features include a compact design, a lagged drive pulley, a low-profile drive (electric or hydraulic), and Slide Tube® Take-Ups.

The Interceptor™ isn’t the only new product Douglas Manufacturing will be bringing to the AGG1 Academy & Expo. Also on display will be the new Premier™ Duty Drum Pulley, the most durable pulley on the market today. Thick rims and integral end discs combine to give it a longer service life.

Other products on display will include the Vortex® Spiral Clean Pulley, the most unique and innovative self-cleaning pulley on the market today; Titan™ Series Impact Beds, the most rugged and reliable impact beds available and the Guardian®, the gold standard in return roll guards.

The AGG1 Academy & Expo will take place March 29 – 31 at the Music City Center. With more than 500 vendors and 150 educational sessions, it’s the industry’s leading expo and education resource. Douglas Manufacturing will have several products on display and ready for ordering. Be sure to visit Booth 1030 to learn how Douglas continues to Convey Innovation Everyday™.

For 44 years, Douglas Manufacturing has solidified its legacy as a leader in and innovator in the conveyor industry. Our mission is to maintain our status as a recognized leader and continue to help our customers make their operations safer and more profitable.

For more information, visit www.douglasmanufacturing.com.

