Burgeoning Adhesive Consumption to Propel Demand for Acetone Derivatives – Fact.MR Survey

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Acetone Derivatives sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The market intelligence study includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Acetone Derivatives Market across various industries and regions.

The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Acetone Derivatives market. This report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This report sheds light on key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Acetone Derivatives Market.

Market Segments Covered in Acetone Derivatives Industry Research By Product Type Bisphenol A Diacetone Alcohol Methyl Methacrylate (MMA) Isophorone Methyl Isobutyl Ketone (MIBK)

By Grade Chemical Grade Acetone Derivatives Food Grade Acetone Derivatives Pharma Grade Acetone Derivatives

By Application Acetone Derivatives in Solvents Acetone Derivatives in Additives Acetone Derivatives in Intermediates

By End Use Acetone Derivatives for Paints & Coatings Acetone Derivatives for Cosmetics & Personal Care Acetone Derivatives for Pharmaceuticals Acetone Derivatives for Adhesives Acetone Derivatives for Chemicals Others



Full Access of this Exclusive Report is Available at- https://www.factmr.com/checkout/1439 Competition Landscape: Top Acetone Derivative Companies To expand their consumer base, acetone derivative manufacturers are opting for a mix of organic and inorganic growth strategies such as capacity expansion, acquisitions, and collaborations to help them garner more market share that would provide them the desired competitive advantage. In December 2020, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation announced that it had acquired “green field” property on the Mississippi river, and plans to construct a 350KT MMA plant. The plant is to be constructed based on the company’s proven ALPHA technology.

In March 2021 Lotte chemical announced that it will use Honeywell UOP Q-max, EVONIK MSHP, and Phenol 3G technologies to produce phenol and acetone derivatives. Through this technological engagement, Lotte chemicals aims at increasing its global production of phenol and acetone derivatives in order to raise its market position.

In May 2021, Arkema announced divestment of its PMMA business to Trinseo. Following this divestment, Arkema aims at becoming a prominent player in the specialty material segment by 2024.

In November 2019, ALTIVIA Ketones & Derivatives completed the acquisition of Dow’s acetone derivative business. This move by Altivia would ensure the expansion of its ketone & additives business by providing quality products to the end user segment. Similar, recent developments related to companies offering acetone derivatives have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report. Key Takeaways from Market Study Bisphenol A, under product type, is projected to provide an absolute $ opportunity worth US$ 1.9 Bn over the next ten years.

Demand for chemical grade acetone derivatives is projected to increase at a CAGR of around 6% over the forecast period.

On the basis on end use, demand for paints & coatings is anticipated to expand 1.8X by 2031.

East Asia is projected to capture around 32% share of the global acetone derivative market by 2031.

South Asia & Oceania to gain market by 87 BPS over the period of 2021-2031. “Regulations over carbon emissions can act as a hindrance for acetone derivative producers; hence, investing in R&D along with technological up-gradation could account as a fruitful strategy,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Acetone Derivatives Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Acetone Derivatives market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Acetone Derivatives market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Acetone Derivatives Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Acetone Derivatives Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Acetone Derivatives Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Acetone Derivatives Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Acetone Derivatives: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Acetone Derivatives sales.

The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

