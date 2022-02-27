Organic Pigments Market: Asia Pacific Region Leads with 50% Share in the Global Market – Fact.MR Study

250 Pages Organic Pigments Market Survey by Fact MR, A Leading Business and Competitive Intelligence Provider

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts sales of Organic Pigments to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19. The report is aimed at furnishing insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also provides recommendations to aid businesses prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Organic Pigments. The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Organic Pigments Market across various industries and regions.

According to the market study, the analysis identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Organic Pigments market. This report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

According to Fact.MR’s organic pigments industry analysis, the global market was valued at US$ 4 Bn in 2020, and is projected to expand 1.5X to top US$ 6 Bn by 2031. Demand for azo pigments is projected to accelerate at a CAGR of 4% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031.

Key Segments Covered in Organic Pigments Industry Research

· Type

Azo Pigments Phthalocyanine Pigments High-Performance Pigments



· Application

Organic Pigments for Printing Inks Organic Pigments for Paints & Coatings Organic Pigments for Textiles Organic Pigments for Decorative Coatings Organic Pigments for Plastics & Rubber



Competitive Landscape

The global market has witnessed a paradigm shift by companies over the past decade, from heavy and metal-based to environmentally friendly alternatives. Recently, the market has witnessed a new range of high-performance pigments in the field of organic pigments.

As a result of highly successful R&D programs in the recent past, the market is witnessing a full-color range of organic pigments such as phthalocyanine blues and greens, azo yellows, oranges and reds, indanthrone blues, isoindoline yellows, benzimidazolone, anthanthrone, DPP & quinacridone reds, and others.

In 2019, Clariant launched new organic pigments for biodegradable plastics. Intended to offer more color options and increase the attractiveness of organically recyclable packaging, these new organic pigments are intended for polymers that meet the requirements of European Standard 13432 for packaging recoverable by industrial composting and biodegradation.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global organic pigments market to top US$ 6 Bn by 2031.

Azo pigments projected to reach around US$ 2.5 Bn by 2031.

Phthalocyanine pigments projected to record above 4% CAGR over next 10 years.

Market in Europe to record 3% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

U.S. market likely to expand at CAGR of 4% by 2031.

Asia Pacific is the most lucrative region and will generate over 50% revenue by 2031.

Market in Latin America projected to expand at above 4.5% CAGR over the decade.

“Growing demand for new colors and visual effects are creating opportunities in plastics and paints & coating industry, and increasing use of high-performance pigments are shifting demand from heavy, metal-based pigments to organic pigments,” says the Fact.MR analyst.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Organic Pigments Company & brand share analysis : The report offers brand-share analysis on Organic Pigments market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning.

: The report offers brand-share analysis on Organic Pigments market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive. This is intended at assisting companies at proactive long-term planning. Organic Pigments Historical volume analysis : Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031. Organic Pigments Category & segment level analysis : To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories. Organic Pigments Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns. Organic Pigments Manufacturing trend analysis : Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends. Post COVID consumer spending on Organic Pigments: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Organic Pigments sales.

More Valuable Insights on Organic Pigments Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Organic Pigments, Sales and Demand of Organic Pigments, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

