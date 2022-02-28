Apartments for sale in Downtown Dubai

Posted on 2022-02-28

Apartments for sale in Burj Khalifa

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — Burj Khalifa is the tallest building in the world and also the tallest structure ever built. It is an awesome structure that dominates the Dubai skyline and is the centerpiece of the Downtown Burj Dubai community. The Burj Khalifa also holds other records such as having the highest nightclub in the world (144th floor), the highest restaurant (122nd floor), second-highest observation deck (124th floor), and the world’s second-highest swimming pool (76th floor).

Apartment Details:

– 1 Bedroom
– 2 Bathrooms
– Type D
– Huge Layout
– Unfurnished
– Opera and Lake View
– High-end finishing
– Service Charge 53.76 per Sq. ft.

Property Highlights:

– Basement Parking
– Highspeed Elevator
– Waterfront View
– Direct Access link to Dubai Mall and Metro
– Landmark view
– Smart home system
– High Security Access System

