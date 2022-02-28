Dr. James Baty of US Capital Global Serves as Moderator and Startup Judge at Saudi Arabia’s Inaugural LEAP Conference

US Capital Global Partner and Advisory Board member was invited to participate at an inaugural landmark technology event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

California, USA, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — Dr. James Baty, a Partner at US Capital Global and member of the group’s Advisory Board of Directors, recently served as moderator and startup judge at the inaugural LEAP conference in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. LEAP is an annual landmark technology event poised to galvanize public and private organizations in the Middle East and beyond, with the aim to drive social reform and female empowerment and to unlock the region’s investment potential for seismic economic diversification.

With offices in San Francisco, Las Vegas, London, Milan, and Mauritius, US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group with an established track record in investment banking, asset management, and capital formation services.

LEAP is supported by Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and set to become a key driver of IT growth. The annual event aims to reform business opportunities, support the funding of ideas, and nurture tech startups from Saudi Arabia to San Francisco and everywhere in between. During this year’s event, Saudi Arabia announced more than $6.4 billion in investments in future technologies entrepreneurship that is set to secure the country’s position as the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region’s largest digital economy. LEAP 2022 saw the launch of several innovative new startups as part of the country’s ongoing plans to become an innovation-based economy.

“It was a real privilege to attend LEAP as a moderator and startup judge,” said Dr. Baty, who is recognized as an expert in the design, implementation, and management of large-scale distributed information technology. “Building on the success of regional summits like Dubai’s STEP, LEAP aspires to become the equal to Web Summit or CES, with a strong combination of global tech firms, financial firms, and startups, and with a first-year attendance of over 100,000, which is a great start.”

“In his 2017 book, Adam Hanieh estimated the collective value of Gulf Arab governments, sovereign wealth funds, private firms, and individuals at around $6 trillion,” said Charles Towle, President and COO at US Capital Global. “Saudi Arabia is the largest technology market in the MENA region and one of the fastest growing new markets for FinTech and digital content. With a technology sector consisting of 318,000 jobs and worth over $40 billion, the Kingdom is poised to lead MENA’s development as a global technology competitor.”

With over 20 years of practice in the industry, Dr. Baty was recognized as a Sun Microsystems Distinguished Engineer with a history in designing large-scale systems for financial services, telecommunications, and government applications. He has a Ph.D. in Management Science and Information Systems, and an M.P.A. specializing in Technology Policy. Dr. Baty has served as a Visiting Professor and Research Fellow at the Erasmus University Rotterdam Institute for Decision & Information Systems, Netherlands.

Established in 1998, US Capital Global leverages the latest FinTech and RegTech innovation to provide sophisticated debt, equity, and investment products to lower middle market companies and investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services through its affiliates, including US Capital Global Investment Management LLC, US Capital Global Wealth Management LLC, and its FINRA-member broker-dealer, US Capital Global Securities LLC. The group collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com

