Panel Built Guard Booths Offer An Instant Physical Security Upgrade

Atlanta, Georgia, United States, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — Security has become a growing emphasis among companies, but physical security can sometimes be overlooked compared to information and cybersecurity. Physical security focuses protecting people and material property. Physical security plans for a business should on concentrate on deterrence, detection, and triggering a response. Panel Built guard booths help companies and organizations focus on all three.

First, guard booths are generally at the entrance of a facility, to deter would-be threats. Second, guard booths allows a facility to actively screen traffic from the facility, detecting potential threats. Finally, they can be equipped with the necessary surveillance, radio equipment, and more to respond to a threat appropriately. Despite being pre-assembled, Panel Built’s guard houses can be entirely custom-designed to fit each facility’s specific security needs.

Panel Built was founded in 1995 by brothers Pat and Mike Kiernan and began constructing pre-manufactured buildings. Today, Panel Built offers a complete line of custom modular offices, mezzanines, security booths, pre-assembled exterior buildings, cleanrooms, and more. All of their product lines are manufactured on-site in one of Panel Built’s specialized modular construction facilities. Panel Built’s mission is “To Solve Our Customers’ Space Needs With Excellence and Great Customer Service.”

For more information, visit: https://www.panelbuilt.com/products/guard-booths