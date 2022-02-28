SEO Discovery Explains the Importance of Blockchain in Digital Marketing

Mohali, India, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — SEO Discovery is one of the most renowned digital marketing agencies in India. It has been on top of the digital marketing pyramid for a long time. With a track record of successfully implementing marketing campaigns for several businesses, it has proved its authority as a thought leader and leading digital marketing service provider.

Catering to its tendency to look for new digital marketing trends and incorporate them into its service domain, SEO Discovery has recently explained the importance of blockchain in digital marketing. According to them, a blockchain is a data structure that stores information in groups known as blocks. A block has a fixed storage capacity, when it is filled, the block is closed and linked to its predecessor block, forming a chain of blocks known as the blockchain, explains a research and development specialist at SEO Discovery.

The various benefits of blockchain in digital marketing, as explained by Mr. Naveen Sharma, research and development specialist at SEO Discovery, are as follows:

It enables the collective retention of valuable data.

Higher level of security against cybercrime.

Accurate lead generation.

It ensures the credibility of the collected data.

Transparency in the process of digital marketing

He goes on to explain blockchain as a service (BAAS). BaaS is when a third-party service provider installs and maintains blockchain for a business, explains Naveen. He defines BAAS as a managed ecosystem administered by cloud-based service providers.

According to Naveen, bitcoin’s success is the driving force behind the rise of blockchain as a service. Another factor that Naveen emphasized greatly is the blockchain platform. He explains a blockchain platform as a built-in data model and framework enabling developers to create and host blockchain integrated applications. According to him, it is vital to choose the right blockchain platform. Factors that determine the most suitable blockchain platform, according to Naveen, are as follows:

The development status of the platform

The type of blockchain required

The functionality of the platform

The popularity of the platform

The scale of the solution required

