Types of Valves – Ridhiman Alloys

What are valves

Types of Valves

Ball Valve

Ball Valves are supplied by Ridhiman Alloys, an Indian supplier, stockist, exporter, and manufacturer. Chemical industries, steel factories, petrochemical industries, fire prevention systems, paper manufacturing industries, shipping/shipment industries, and other industries require our high-quality Ball Valves. These are created and built to meet international quality requirements. Precision-engineered ball valves made from the highest-quality raw materials. Ball Valves can also be customised to meet a client’s specific needs.

Butterfly Valves

A butterfly valve is a type of valve that can be used to control or isolate flow. The disk-shaped closing mechanism is used. The operation is similar to that of a ball valve, allowing for quick shutoff. Butterfly valves are commonly used because they are less expensive than other valve forms and are lighter in weight, which means less support is required. The disc is located in the pipe’s core, with a rod going through it and connecting to a mechanism on the valve’s surface. When the valve is fully open, the disc is rotated 1/4 turn to allow practically unfettered fluid flow. Ridhiman alloy deals with Larsen & Toubro Valves .To throttle flow, the valve can be gradually opened. There are many distinct types of butterfly valves, each custom-made for different pressures and applications.

GATE VALVES

In India, Ridhiman Alloys is a supplier, stockist, exporter, and manufacturer of gate valves. Our high-quality Gate Valves are specifically built for chemical, steel, and petrochemical industries, as well as fire protection systems, paper manufacturing, and shipping/shipment industries. These products are designed and developed to meet international quality requirements. Precision-engineered gate valves made from the highest-quality raw materials. We also customise Gate Valves to meet the needs of our customers.

