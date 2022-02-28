Amerigo Scientific Announces the New Offering of 2-Aminonicotinamide

New York, USA, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — Amerigo Scientific, a distribution company focused on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science research communities, now introduces 2-Aminonicotinamide for scientific uses. Related products such as 2-(Azetidin-3-yl)pyridine dihydrochloride, 2-Aminonicotinohydrazide, and 2-Aminonicotinonitrile are all available at Amerigo Scientific.

Most molecules found in living systems are naturally prepared through the iterative assembly of a limited number of bifunctional building blocks. For example, proteins usually consist of only 20 amino acids, while nucleic acid molecules consist of only four nucleotides. Using this inherent modularity, a strategy based on general building blocks was developed to efficiently, flexibly and fully automatically access these molecules in the laboratory, bringing new enlightenment and revolution to chemical synthesis technology. Organic synthesis is a branch of chemical synthesis that involves the structure and reaction of organic compounds. It is extremely impractical to produce complex compounds with simple solvents. A more convenient and time-saving method is to use organic building blocks that are relatively inexpensive due to large-scale production to synthesize the target compound.

Chemical building blocks are small molecules with various reactive functional groups, which can introduce certain structural motifs into the desired final product. Most of their structures are based on rare chemical types and have good physical and chemical parameters, so they have good decorative properties in the combinatorial synthesis of compound libraries. Building blocks can be transformed into various secondary chemicals and intermediates, so they have a wide range of different downstream uses, including promising applications in medicinal chemistry and drug design.

Amerigo Scientific provides a large number of building blocks, from widely needed chemical building blocks to rare compounds to meet the needs of synthetic chemists around the world, thereby freeing up more time for other valuable research. Amerigo Scientific now expands its product portfolio and this new 2-Aminonicotinamide is offered for global customers.

“With extensive experience across a broad range of applications for scientific products, our team has built great customer relationships in pharma and biotech and life sciences research. Amerigo Scientific now offers new 2-Aminonicotinamide that will allow us to better serve our pharma and biotech customers, and we look forward to introducing more chemical building blocks to our clients by adding new ones to our existing offering,” said Nina Cooper, Ph.D., the chief scientist at Amerigo Scientific.

For more information about the 2-Aminonicotinamide or any other details about Amerigo Scientific’s chemical building blocks products, please visit https://www.amerigoscientific.com.

About Amerigo Scientific

Amerigo Scientific is a distribution company that focuses on providing critical products and services to the biomedical and life science research communities. Although it is a new company, Amerigo Scientific’s founder has had more than 20 years of rich experience in the biomedical and biochemical fields, and has established close contacts with key personnel in top international pharmaceutical and biotech companies, academic research institutes, and government research agencies. It has a professional team, as most of its employees own a graduate (Ph.D. or master) degree in life science, so they can understand customers’ questions or concerns and are always ready to provide individualized customer service with high standard.