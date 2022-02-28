CD BioSciences Introduces Cell Death Solutions for Bio-research

New York, USA, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioSciences, a US-based life science research product supplier and CRO, recently introduces a comprehensive panel of cell death solutions to the scientific community for biological application. CD BioSciences has provided a comprehensive panel of research solutions covering all aspects of cell death study, including some other forms of cell death discovered recently.

Cell death is a fundamental biological process that has been extensively explored over the past few decades. Active cell death (apoptosis, necroptosis, pyroptosis, ferroptosis, alkalosis, and oxeiptosis) is tightly regulated by signaling pathways. Since cell death is closely related to disease, in-depth characterization of cell death events may uncover new therapeutic targets. As a trusted CRO, CD BioSciences offers a comprehensive solutions covering all aspects of life science research, including cell death.

In multicellular organisms, cell death is the process by which cells cease to function. It is essential for maintaining tissue homeostasis and eliminating potentially harmful cells. Although, cell death can be caused by overwhelming damage, most are the result of specific signaling events. Characterized by different morphologies, apoptosis, autophagic cell death, and necrosis are the three main types of cell death. They execute through distinct but sometimes overlapping signaling pathways in response to specific stimuli.

More recently, many other forms of cell death have been identified, including mitotic catastrophe (cell death due to premature or inappropriate entry of cells into mitosis), ferroptosis (an iron-dependent form of cell death), and pyroptosis (a highly inflammatory form of programmed cell death). Thus, too little cell death can lead to the development of catastrophic diseases such as cancer and autoimmune diseases, while too much cell death can lead to degenerative diseases. Therefore, a better understanding of each type of cell death is needed, both for basic research and for medical purposes.

CD BioSciences now provides various solutions for studying cell death signaling pathways, including Regulator Identification solution identifying gene regulators participating in a certain cell death signaling pathway, Cell Death Characterization solution identifying and characterizing the types of cell death under certain conditions, Phenotype Analysis solution analyzing the cellular phenotypes regulated by gene/protein of interest, Animal Model Generation solution generating genetically engineered animal models for research use, and Chemical Screening solution screening inhibitors or activators of certain types of cell death.

“With advanced technologies and dedicated scientists, CD BioSciences offers various research solutions in the science areas, such as Apoptosis & Cell Death and Diabetes & Metabolism. We’re committed to fulfilling all of your demands in the research of signaling pathways, and we can provide high-quality reagents and comprehensive solutions to support your innovative discoveries,” said the marketing director at CD BioSciences.

