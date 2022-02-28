CD BioSciences Introduces Mutagenesis Services for GPCR Research

New York, USA, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — CD BioSciences, a leading customer-focused biotechnology company based in New York, recently introduces a variety of mutagenesis services for GPCR research and drug development. These multiple GPCR mutagenesis services can be applied for different research purposes, which include various services such as Site-Directed Mutagenesis, Random Mutagenesis, and Mutant Library Construction.

Mutagenesis refers to the process of spontaneous or induced gene mutation. Spontaneous mutation may cause irreversible effects, such as cancer and various genetic diseases, but it is also an essential step for natural selection. With the development of science, mutagenesis, a group of technologies that can change DNA sequences at the molecular level, has become an important tool for biological research and drug development.

G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs) are a large superfamily of highly flexible and dynamic membrane proteins. They are involved in the transmission of extracellular signals and the regulation of intracellular signal pathways, and induce a series of cellular and physiological responses. GPCR mutations are related to the pathogenesis of many diseases. Therefore, mutagenesis can be used as a powerful tool to analyze the structure-function relationship of pathogenic mutations in detail.

CD BioSciences now provides multiple GPCR mutagenesis services for different research purposes. For instance, site-directed mutagenesis (SDM), or oligonucleotide-directed mutagenesis is an important technique to alter a gene or vector sequence at a selected location. SDM has been widely used in GPCR research to understand many of their functions. CD BioSciences offers SDM services that include point mutations, insertions and deletions. It guarantees 100% accuracy of obtained mutant DNA clones, and these high-quality services are applicable for any downstream application.

Another service is the Random Mutagenesis. Random mutagenesis means the introduction of point mutations at random locations by using chemical mutagens, error-prone PCR, saturation mutagenesis or mutator strains. CD BioSciences offers new random mutagenesis service that can create combinatorial libraries and generate genetic diversity. It can also help researchers create preliminary maps of GPCR functional domains.

CD BioSciences has strong expertise and state-of-the-art technology in mutant library construction, which enables CD BioSciences to construct multiple types of mutant libraries, such as site-directed mutagenesis libraries, site-directed saturation mutagenesis libraries, sequential permutation scanning libraries, randomized and degenerated libraries, and precision mutant libraries. Its experts are dedicated to helping customers find answers for research and accelerate project lifecycle.

CD BioSciences provides customized GPCR mutagenesis services in a fast and cost-saving way. If you are interested in its services or have any specific needs, please visit its site at https://www.progpcr.com.

