BTS Facades and Fabrications are proud to announce the appointment of our new operations director

Posted on 2022-02-28 by in Construction // 0 Comments

North East England, UK, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — BTS Facades are proud to announce that Nigel Freeman has joined the team as Operations Director.

 

Nigel joins us with a background in lean manufacturing, six sigma , and repeated improvement.

 

Niges remit is to increase profitability and turnover , whilst improving efficiency.

 

As a company we are excited to start working with Nigel and look forward to seeing the benefits he brings to the company.

 

For further information please contact Phil Atkinson.

 

Tel – (01388) 816883

 

Www.btsfabrications.co.uk

 

