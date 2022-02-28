BTS Facades and Fabrications are proud to announce the appointment of our new operations director

North East England, UK, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ — BTS Facades are proud to announce that Nigel Freeman has joined the team as Operations Director.

Nigel joins us with a background in lean manufacturing, six sigma , and repeated improvement.

Niges remit is to increase profitability and turnover , whilst improving efficiency.

As a company we are excited to start working with Nigel and look forward to seeing the benefits he brings to the company.

For further information please contact Phil Atkinson.

Tel – (01388) 816883

Www.btsfabrications.co.uk