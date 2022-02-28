Brushed Coin Motors to Remain the Most Lucrative Product in the Vibration Motors Market – Fact.MR Analysis

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Vibration Motors market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Vibration Motors

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Vibration Motors. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Vibration Motors Market across various industries and regions.

The global vibration motor market is estimated at USD 6.5 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 24.1 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2022-2032.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021A USD 6.2 Billion Market estimated value in 2022E USD 6.5 Billion

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Vibration Motors, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Vibration Motors Market.

Vibration motors market will exhibit an impressive expansion at a 13.6% CAGR during the forecast period, 2017 to 2026. Revenues from global sales of vibration motors are expected to reach nearly US$ 10,000 Mn by 2026-end.

Global Vibration Motor Market Segments

By Product Type : Eccentric Rotating Mass Brushed Coin Brushless Coin PCB Mounted Linear Resonant Actuators Encapsulated

By Application : Consumer Electronics Industrial Handheld Tools or Equipment Medical Applications Others

By Motor Type : AC Motor DC Motor

By Voltage Rating : Less than 1.5 V 1.5 V – 2 V Above 2 V

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Competition Tracking

Fact.MR’s report has identified key participants contributing to expansion of the global vibration motors market, which include

Nidec Corporation

Fimec Motor

Denso

Yaskawa

Mabuchi

Shanbo Motor

Mitsuba

Asmo

LG Innotek

Sinano

