‘Art Of Auditioning’ Course by Ekalavya Helps Learners Crack the Code on How to Deliver A Perfect Audition

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 2022-Feb-28 — /EPR Network/ —Acting auditions are one of the trickiest tests to crack for any aspiring actor trying for films, ads, television, or web series. Treating auditions as a skill set that one can learn through proper training, Ekalavya, e-learning performing arts platform by Drama School Mumbai, has launched its recent course ‘Art of Auditioning’ for its learners. Facilitated by Maneesh Verma, the course breaks down the various components of an audition and imparts practical knowledge to learners on how to audition for films and various other mediums.

The course creator and facilitator, Maneesh Verma, has over 25+ years of extensive theatre & media experience with more than 60 major projects in various genres like musicals, social drama, comedy & plays for children. Some of his key projects are in films like Ajeeb Dastan, Gunjan Saxena, Typewriter & Dhadak.

‘Art of Auditioning’ offers learners steps on how to get comfortable with the camera and work with its technical nuances as an actor. Through detailed audition technique classes, learners learn to understand an audition scene and brief, analyse it, and decode the scene perfectly to deliver it in the best way possible. Moreover, the acting audition classes provide actors tips on memorisation, breaking into characters, and learning the art of improvisation to adapt to various roles effectively. This online acting course also provides Audition Do’s and Don’ts specific to studio audition and home setups, monologue banks, and warm-up routines to prepare well for an audition. Learners can enroll for the online acting audition classes here.

Maneesh Verma, Course Creator for Art of Auditioning, and Co-Founder & Executive Head at Ekalavya mentioned, “The course was created, keeping in mind the common practices casting directors undertake, while casting for a project. So, it draws heavily from real-life scenarios to prepare actors for the industry out there.”

Hetal Varia, Curriculum Head and Co-Founder at Ekalavya, added “Art of Auditioning is a course full of practical steps that will not just help actors but anyone who seeks to prepare and perform in a short time.”

About Ekalavya

Founded in 2020, Ekalavya is an e-learning performing arts platform, that aims to deliver high-quality courses in acting and theatre-making, taught by highly-experienced Drama School Mumbai faculty, right at your doorstep.

About Drama School Mumbai

Founded in 2013, Drama School Mumbai aims to forge a new generation of theatre-makers; actor-creator-entrepreneurs professionally trained to perform and create work to a higher global standard of storytelling. The school has 100+ alumni who have flourished in their careers, launching 13 original productions and 4 new theatre companies. Through Ekalavya, Drama School Mumbai aims to reach out to a whole new audience of aspiring actors and theatre-makers online.