Asia Pacific is Expected to Hold the Bulk of the Bridge Cable Sockets Market Share – Fact.MR Study

According to a recent report of Fact.MR, the bridge cable sockets market is expected to continue its bullish run, with the sales of bridge cable sockets poised to surpass 30000 units in 2019. The surge in sales of bridge cable sockets can be attributed to an assortment of factors such as the resurgence in construction and infrastructure developmental activities worldwide.

What are the Factors Driving Bridge Cable Sockets Market Proliferation?

The bridge cable sockets market is likely to be driven by the burgeoning demand for sophisticated infrastructure in developed and developing economies. Growing urbanization around the world is prompting administrations around the world to invest heavily in the construction of railroad bridges, pedestrian bridges, and highway bridges. According to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs, approximately 68% of the world population is expected to live in urban areas.

Cable-stayed and suspension bridges are increasingly gaining traction as popular bridge construction designs owing to the assortment of ways they can be built in along with other benefits such as affordability, durability, and high strength. The pervasive trend is estimated to bolster bridge cable sockets market growth in the foreseeable future.

Innovations in bridge design and cable construction to enhance safety, quality, and reduce the time of construction is a key factor expected to influence bridge cable sockets market performance. The factor is likely to bolster innovations in the bridge cable sockets market as bridge manufacturers are continuously seeking affordable and effective sockets to contribute to the strength and safety of their structure.

Additive manufacturing is estimated to play a vital role in the growth of bridge cable sockets market with the upcoming and evolving technology likely to aid in the construction of “on-demand” bridge sockets quickly, efficiently, and at lower costs. Additionally, the maturing metal 3D printing technologies are expected to uphold the widespread adoption of the technology in the bridge cable sockets party.

Increasing vehicular traffic and usage of cable-stayed and suspension bridges around the world is likely to fuel demand for bridge cable sockets with governments focusing on rehabilitation of old structures to ensure commuter safety.

Cable Systems Replacing Tension Rod Systems in Bridge Construction

Tension rods have gained widespread traction in bridge construction, owing to their effective load distribution over long distances. However, studies suggest that damage to connectors used in the mechanism can substantially increase the risk of bridge collapse. Additionally, the system has been linked to failure below intended loads. This has led to adoption of bridge cable sockets as an effective replacement for tension rod systems, with growing number of incidences alluding failure risks associated with the latter.

Growing concerns regarding the effectiveness of tension rod systems and connectors are likely to complement adoption of cable systems worldwide, in turn contributing to growth of the bridge cable sockets market. Fact.MR estimates the sales of new bridge cable sockets to exceed 23,500 units in 2019.

Sustainability-Driven Efforts of Governments to Emerge as Key Growth Determinant

Potential decrease in steel and wrought iron production is estimated to dampen manufacturing of bridge cable sockets, which are primarily manufactured using the two materials. Imposition of stringent government regulations on carbon dioxide emissions and emergence of social movements for environmental betterment are key factors impeding steel and iron production, with these industries accounting for over one-third of carbon dioxide emissions.

A gradual shift towards sustainable practices can potentially create a surge in the prices of the materials, which, in turn, could have an adverse impact on the bridge cable sockets market. However, the development of materials such as carbon fiber and alumina-polymer composites offers a lucrative alternative to steel and iron owing to their high tensile strength, lightweight, durability, and relatively environmentally-friendly nature. Additionally, intensifying research for cost-effective production of these materials is expected to benefit bridge cable sockets manufacturers in the foreseeable future.

The Fact.MR report tracks the bridge cable sockets market for the period 2018-2028. According to the report, the bridge cable sockets market is projected to grow at 5.3% CAGR through 2028.

