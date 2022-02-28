Badminton Shoes Market: Demand for Badminton Shoes with Rubber Soles will Continue to Outgrow Other Types – Fact.MR Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Badminton Shoes market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Badminton Shoes

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Badminton Shoes. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market.

key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Badminton Shoes Market.

Worldwide sales of badminton shoes are estimated to surpass 53,400 thousand units in 2019, up from 50,782 thousand units in 2018, as per the latest report published by Fact.MR. Surging popularity of racquet sports, with badminton being a prominent one, continues to be one of the key factors fuelling investments in badminton shoes market. As per the report, multiple number of sports clubs with favorable membership deals are springing up across various regions, thereby creating favorable grounds for the adoption of badminton shoes.

Participation in badminton as a professional and a recreational sport is on the consistent rise, which makes it rank among the most popular sports played worldwide. The pursuit of badminton as a fast and invigorating sport by people of varying athletic abilities is fostering the popularity of this sport over other types of racquet sports. This ever-increasing enthusiasm for badminton is foreseen to boost sales of high-quality badminton accessories, including badminton shoes.

Badminton Shoes Market- Competitive Landscape

In 2018, Yonex Co., Ltd. – a leading manufacturer of sporting equipment for golf, tennis, and badminton- made an official announcement of the release of its lightest badminton shoe, namely ‘POWER CUSHION AERUS 3’ of around 270 grams. This badminton shoe by Yonex can exceptionally absorb the after-impact of badminton footwork whilst offering unmatched flexibility and comfort to the player. This new product not only claims of offering enhanced resilience and shock-absorption, but also promises improved elasticity and agility.

In 2018, Puma SE joined hands with Havas Media, a leading media division of the marketing & communications arena of the Havas group. This is a part of the company’s ‘over-arching strategy’ to introduce major reforms in its marketing approaches, which, in turn, will help in boosting brand-customer interaction and driving sales growth.

In 2018, Lotto Sport Italia- a key manufacturer of causal and sporting clothing and footwear- launched one of the uniuque technologies of the company, namely ‘AMF – Adapto Memory Foam’ campaign in Bangaladesh. As per this campaign, customers making purchases of Lotto shoes worth Tk1500 form any of the flagship stores owned by the company will also get a pair of AMF shoe insole as a gift. This campaign was run by the company with a sole objective of reaping profits via value-added offerings.

Men Will Continue to Spend More on Badminton Shoes than Women

As per the analysis, men will continue to spend on badminton shoes more frequently in comparison to women and kids. Though women are increasingly coming forward and participating in badminton in recent past, men will continue to lead and report higher participation levels in badminton. This, in turn, makes them a valuable target audience for companies operating in the badminton shoes market.

As per the Fact.MR study, East Asia will continue to be a highly lucrative market for badminton shoes, with sales estimated to surpass 32,400 thousand units in 2019. The demand for badminton shoes will remain highly concentrated across flourishing economies of East Asia, mostly China, Japan, South Korea, and others, wherein the burgeoning middle class demographic will continue to create revenue-making potential for the manufacturers.

Leading companies in the badminton shoes market are making headway with exhaustive assessment of market trends and trying out new advertising techniques to reach both new as well as old target markets. Endorsement continues to be a key component of the leading brands in the badminton shoes market, as multiple studies underline the positive effects of celebrity endorsements on customer decision-making. Social media will continue to breathe life into the marketing strategies of key players in badminton shoes market by boosting customer engagement. Sensing the aforementioned, manufacturers in the badminton shoes market are modifying their social media marketing tones to boost sales.

