Vspagy: A flourishing next-gen technology initiative of Acadian Technologies Private Limited

Uttar Pradesh, India, 2022-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — Vspagy is a video Conversational platform that has been developed as the next-gen technology initiative of Acadian Technologies Private Limited. It can be considered to be the most widely trusted Video creation agency and has brought a paradigm shift in the enterprise communication space. Through it, people can create impactful videos, and enjoy measured, improved ROI with augmented customer engagement and conversion. This company helps their clients to effectively humanize their customer communication process by effortlessly enabling conversions that lead to customer delight and loyalty.

Acadian Technologies launched its flagship product Vspagy in July 2019, and went on to on-board their very first enterprise customer in October 2019. Today they are catering to more than 50 companies, and this list keeps growing. Vspagy is renowned for being pioneers in video personalization and rendering technology in India. They allow their clients to competently leverage Video engagement analytics, and subsequently individualize their customer communication. The tools and resources offered by Vspagy help their clients to increase brand affinity like never before as well. This platform plays a major role in allowing companies to transform their marketing communication process and drive revenue through the strategic use of on-line personalized and Interactive videos. These videos can be used across varying channels of communication, including websites, mobile app, SMS, e-mail, WhatsApp, and social media. Technologies facilitating Video feedback are also provided by Vspagy.

Vspagy features a team of seasoned professionals who are majorly driven by technology and creativity. They aim at offering innovative video solutions that can contribute to driving customer experience, boosting ROI and adding humane touch to enterprise communication.

To get in touch with Vspagy, people can give them a call at +91-120-4121301 or +91-7065556688

About the company:

