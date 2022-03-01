International Village School Teachers Attend Chennai Book Fair 2022

Teachers From International Village School Attend Chennai Book Fair 2022 which had an excellent collection of books

Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, 2022-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — The teachers of International Village School had the opportunity to attend the Chennai Book Fair 2022 and hand-pick an excellent collection of books for their students.

The 45th Chennai Book Fair commenced with much fanfare on February 16th, 2022. Grabbing this opportunity, the teachers from International Village School attended the book fair and hand-picked an amazing collection of books for their students. International Village School is one of the top IB schools in Chennai. It is an academy that prepares students for the modern world with a multi-perspective approach and cross-cultural understanding. This enables its students to embrace experiences, learn to take responsibility and accept change. To know more about International Village School and other important details pertaining to it, please click here.

https://www.internationalvillage.org/about-us/

“Our institution’s educational approach is based on inquiry-based learning. Our students are encouraged to read books to stretch their knowledge beyond their textbook-based information, ” quoted the school’s spokesperson. ” With over 800 stalls, the Chennai Book Fair is an unlimited treasure trove of books. The fair has books from various booksellers across the country, which is why our teachers wanted to capitalise on this opportunity. Our staff have returned with an excellent collection of books from various genres for students of all ages, ” the spokesperson added.

International Village School is one of the most sought-after IGCSE schools in Chennai. It is powered by a diligent team of administrative and teaching staff hand-picked from all over the world. This academic institution is also a prime member of IB World Schools, implementing IB teaching and learning approach. The school’s student-centred, inquiry-based learning encourages students to gain more knowledge from other resources.

” We believe that books are the finest resources to impart skills, character, and knowledge. Books open a whole new world where students can sharpen their general knowledge, aptitude, and language acquisition. Our campus has a well-stocked library with books and digital resources collected from every nook and corner of the globe. The books picked from the Chennai Book Fair 2022 will be additional assets that will help many generations of students, ” concluded the spokesperson.

This Press Release is presented by Digital SEO, the digital marketing team that powers International Village School’s official website.

About International Village School

International Village School (IVS) is located in the pristine suburbs of Sholinganallur, Chennai. This institution is a top school with the prestigious International Baccalaureate framework. The prime objective of IVS is to facilitate a life-long love of learning that will enable children to think outside the box. The school also believes in imparting education that prepares children to face the challenges of this fast-paced, digitised world.

To know more about IVS, its facilities, and academic details, please logon to:

https://www.internationalvillage.org/about-us/