Rising Trend of Continental Food to Bolster the Low-fat Rice Market 2032

Low Fat Rice: Market Outlook

Low-fat rice is the most prominently found staple food in the household around the world. Low fat rice is considered a crucial part of a balanced diet to be consumed for a healthy lifestyle. Rice naturally consists of zero trans-fat and high fiber content due to which it is traditionally included in diet and cuisine in many countries.

India is the prominent producer and supplier of low fat rice to the global market. Besides this, India is the second-largest consumer of low fat rice after China and is further expected to further grow, owing to the increasing popularity of dishes such as biryani, fried rice, pulao, and many more.

Europe keenly investing itself in developing low-fat rice market as the EU and FAO Mediterranean rice network are encouraging technological development for low fat rice production. North America is also considering developing at a pace due to the increasing demand for intercontinental cuisine in the region.

Low Fat Rice: Market Segmentation

Based on Nature, Low Fat Rice Market can be segmented as: Organic Conventional

Based on Form, Low Fat Rice Market can be segmented as: Whole Flour

Based on Type, Low Fat Rice Market can be segmented as: Brown Rice Black Rice Sticky Rice Parboiled Rice Arborio Rice Basmati Rice Jasmine Rice Others

Based on Distribution Channel, Low Fat Rice Market can be segmented as: B2B B2C Hypermarket/Supermarket Convenience Stores Specialty Food Stores Wholesale Stores Discount Stores Online Retail Other Retail Formats



Rising Trend of Continental Food to Bolster the Market

Restaurants are including a larger number of inter-continental food in their menu. With Asian, Indian, or Middle Eastern Cuisine, low fat rice becomes an essential component.

As low fat rice is a prime part of Asian as well as Middle Eastern countries cross-cultural exchange demand of low fat rice in international cuisine increased in the global market especially in European countries with dishes such as rice tart, paella, risotto, pilaf, and many more.

This trend is further fuelled as HoReCa as well as online food delivery industry is growing, enhancing penetration in the global market.

Key Players of Low Fat Rice

Some of the players operating in the global low fat rice market includes,

ITC Ltd

Gautam General Trading

KLA Foods India Limited

Aashirvad International

Shriram Food Industry Pvt. Ltd.

Sridhar Agro Product P Ltd

AshAsia Golden Rice

Safe Agritrade Pvt Ltd

Riviana Foods Hari Shellac Industries

Sri Sainath Industry Pvt. Ltd

Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd.

Amira Nature Foods

T.K. Ricemill

Daawat

Shiva Shellac and Chemicals

Ebro Foods

Agistin Biotech

North America as Focus of Prime Manufacturers

Manufacturers such as Amira Nature Foods, are focusing on the United States as the market for low fat rice is expected to rise in the region in the forecast period. Manufacturers are strengthening the distribution channel and increasing the storage capacity of warehouses for a smooth supply chain in low fat rice.

Growing International Trade

Though low fat rice is not staple food outside Asian countries, per consumption of low fat rice is expected to grow in the forecast period. The import of low fat rice is expected to increase in countries of Latin America and the European Union. With favorable trade policies being formed to facilitate the smooth exchange of commodities such as low fat rice will certainly drive the market.

India, Thailand, Vietnam, and Pakistan are holding a prime portion of the market share in the global market. Though, reliance on only these countries for low fat rice may impact the market drastically if any of the countries suffer yield loss.

Countries of Latin America are also stepping up production activities to support the increasing demand. As larger number of exporter from more countries will help create a buffer for low fat rice production and thus enhance global market.

The Low Fat Rice market report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size.

The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the Low Fat Rice market, including but not limited to: regional markets, nature, form, type, and distribution channel.

