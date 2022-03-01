Future Electronics Launches New Season of TechVentures Series with SARA-R5 Evaluation Kit

Montreal, Canada, 2022-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, will launch the second season of their popular TechVentures video series on their YouTube channel on March 2, 2022 with a new episode about the SARA-R5 evaluation kit.

TechVentures with Lazina is a series of engaging and informative videos that explore the latest applications of Future’s Electronics’ cutting-edge sensors and wireless connectivity portfolio. TechVentures is hosted by Technical Marketing Engineer Lazina Rahman, who applies a hands-on approach to navigating Future Electronics’ extensive lineup of industry leading IoT evaluation boards and solutions.

The first episode of the new season will explore how to get started with the LTE M and NB-IOT module from u-blox, the SARA-R5 evaluation kit.

SARA-R5 series modules are the optimal choice for LPWA applications with low to medium data throughput rates, as well as devices that require long battery lifetimes, such as those used in smart metering, smart lighting, telematics, asset tracking, remote monitoring, alarm panels, and connected healthcare.

To learn more about the TechVentures series, visit www.FutureElectronics.com/blog/TechVentures. To view the latest episodes, visit Future’s YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLX6sqqUB8iOi95xy7Ut2kNXNh0uXPdOCQ

To learn more about Future Electronics, and to access the world’s largest available-to-sell inventory, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

