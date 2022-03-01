Villas for Sale in Dubai South

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Al Eizba Real Estate is delighted to offer you this 4BR Villa in Parkside :

4 bedroom

SINGLE ROW

Size : 2493.565 sq. ft. of

50% Post Handover Payment Plan

Handover in Q2 of 2022

Selling Price : AED 1,600,000

Parkside by Emaar Properties is located at Emaar South in Dubai and features exclusive edition of 3 and 4 bedroom premium villas. Offering an impressive view of the surrounding landscape, the residences are truly one of a kind.

Designed to suit the needs and preferences of those with large families, this friendly community has its own distinct charm and appeal. The units are built using high standards of materials and do boast of excellent interiors as well as exterior.

