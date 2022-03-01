Villas for Sale in Dubai South

Posted on 2022-03-01 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Mar-01 — /EPR Network/ —

Al Eizba Real Estate is delighted to offer you this 4BR Villa in Parkside :

4 bedroom
SINGLE ROW
Size : 2493.565 sq. ft. of
50% Post Handover Payment Plan
Handover in Q2 of 2022

Selling Price : AED 1,600,000

Parkside by Emaar Properties is located at Emaar South in Dubai and features exclusive edition of 3 and 4 bedroom premium villas. Offering an impressive view of the surrounding landscape, the residences are truly one of a kind.

Designed to suit the needs and preferences of those with large families, this friendly community has its own distinct charm and appeal. The units are built using high standards of materials and do boast of excellent interiors as well as exterior.

About

Our professional team of agents have been trained to deliver advice and guidance to clients as well as prospects. We have developed a multi-lingual, multi-cultural team of agents . Our services include Residential Sales and Leasing, Commercial Sales and Leasing of Apartments, Villas, Townhouses, Labor camps, Retail Shops, Offices, Warehouses, Land, Off – Plan Projects

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution