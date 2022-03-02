The Timber Construction Company That You Need to Know About!

Cape Town, South Africa, 2022-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — Are you wanting to expand your house, create extra space and even add an extra room? Maybe you are needing some new flooring to be put in but are not sure which finish to choose, or maybe you are wanting to put in a brand-new staircase so that you can access your brand-new loft. Well, whatever your timber construction need may be, Inhouse Concepts is that company for you!

Inhouse Concepts are specialists when it comes to timber and loft constructions and will always offer their clients a highly specialised and personal service that meets their unique loft conversion needs and wants. The company takes pride in their work and has created and completed many stylish new living spaces for homeowners in the Western Cape.

Inhouse Concepts will take care of everything for you, to eliminate the headaches that you might experience. They will complete the initial design and drawings through to the final and finished conversion. Their consistency in quality and diligence in the work they do has built them up quite a respectable name in the industry.

Even though their speciality lies in timber and loft construction, it does not limit their field of expertise in any sort of way. This is because they are also experts in a variety of other home improvements that include: Minor alterations, mezzanine floor installations, mezzanine levels, decking, bathrooms, ceiling/ partitions as well as new staircases.

At Inhouse Concepts, they do exactly what they say they will do and believe that good loft conversion, at the right price, with a satisfied customer are their main priorities. They aim to provide you, the customer, with excellent craftsmanship and reliable services that are tailored for your specific situation.

If you would like to know more about the company, browse through the wide range of services that they have on offer, or if you would just like to get in contact with someone to ask a few further questions, then do not hesitate to visit their official website at: https://inhouseconcepts.co.za/

About Inhouse Concepts

Inhouse Concepts are specialists when it comes to timber and loft conversions. They make use of only the best SABS rated materials, they customise their services to meet your specific needs and wants, plus, they will do everything that they can to minimise your headaches during construction.