FSL provides a variety of Plant-Based Dairy Applications

FSL has developed a wide range of healthy formulations and ingredients range to create succulent, delicious and healthy Plant-Based Meat Alternatives

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — The shift towards a plant-based diet is one of the fastest-growing global food and beverage trends today. In the Middle East, rates of lactose intolerance are growing and are now estimated to be in the range of 50-60% which has led to the consistent growth in the demand for plant-based dairy alternatives as consumers take greater care of their health.

However, health-conscious, flexitarian or vegan consumers are not just looking for a dairy substitute, they yearn for a gratifying nostalgic experience synonymous with dairy as well as the thrill of new tastes.

FSL is a regional pioneer in the innovation of clean label and fortified Milk and Dairy products such as creamy and nutritious Plant-Based Milk, delicious vegan Ice cream and a wide variety of Plant-Based Creamer’s and Fermented Dairy Analogues which offer consumers a healthier and more sustainable food choice.

Plant-Based (Vegan) Dairy Applications and Ingredients Portfolio:

Plant-Based Milk: (Almond, Oat, Coconut, Hazelnut and Soy)

Plant-Based Creamers: (Almond, Oat, Coconut, Hazelnut and Soy)

Plant-Based Ice Creams; (Almond, Oat, Coconut and Soy)

Plant-Based Arabic Coffee: (Almond, Oat, Coconut and Soy)

