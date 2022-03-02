“Red Gold” and Kamchatka salmon are now in America

Wilmington, DE, 2022-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — The “Vostochny Bereg” (East Coast) company has been engaged in extracting and processing Kamchatka salmon for 20 years. The founder and CEO of the company is a businessman from the Far East – Andrey Germash.

The unique raw fish is caught on fishing grounds in the clear waters of the Bering Sea.

Thanks to high-tech equipment and qualified personnel, the time from catch to packaging is no more than four hours, which is why our products are always of high quality.

Over the past decade, our company has gone from a small organization that owns one small fish processing plant to one of the largest suppliers of fish products in the Kamchatka Territory and the Far East. Today, the company’s production capacity, “Vostochny Bereg” (East Coast), is up to 600 tons of finished products per day.

The activity of the plant is seasonal. The period of work is June – September.

Types of products:

– fish fresh-frozen piece and block freezing

– frozen salmon caviar

– salted salmon caviar in various packaging

– salted-frozen caviar of salmon species in various packaging.

The flagship of the “Vostochny Bereg” (East Coast) brand is red caviar, commonly called “red gold,” and in Japan, it is called “ikura.”

Red caviar belongs to the refined luxury cuisine and has won “superfood.” This is an environmentally friendly product that has a high content of trace elements, even in one spoon:

– protein;

– magnesium;

– zinc;

– omega-3;

– vitamins A, D.

Regular consumption of red caviar will provide your body with health and support immunity.

Our solid and long-term relationships with partners from Latvia, Cyprus, Kazakhstan, Moldova, Belarus, France, Germany, Switzerland, Japan, China, Singapore, Thailand confirm the high quality of our products and are its guarantor. Over the past two years, we have begun to work closely with the best chefs in prestigious restaurants, who have also praised the quality of our products.

We are now excited to introduce our eco-friendly product to the USA.

Bering Seafood is the premier distributor of quality seafood from Northern Seas.

Address: 3 Germay Dr, Unit 4 #1934, Wilmington, DE 19804

Contact: +1 (302) 235-3032

Email: dl@beringseafoodusa.com | beringseafoodusa.com