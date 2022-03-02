Deciding between a cloud-based or self-hosted LMS is not a binary decision

CANBERRA, Australia, 2022-Mar-02 — /EPR Network/ — When talking about hosting in regard to a learning management system, it refers to how the LMS stores its data. The big two hosting forms are self-hosted and cloud-based. Self-hosted systems live within an organisation’s walls, sometimes referred to as on-premise or locally hosted. Cloud-based systems are hosted on the cloud and accessed via the internet. When it comes to deciding between the self-hosted or cloud-based LMS, the Acorn subject matter experts say there is no definitive answer. It all depends on an organisation’s needs and budget.

Self-hosted systems are utilised by those looking for more choice, customisation and control. This includes the strongest security options, less service fees and the option to pick where the servers will be located. On the flip side, however, they restrict accessibility, require greater maintenance resources and depend on in-house operational expertise.

Cloud-based systems are stored on a supplier’s secure server. The vendor will also typically provide maintenance, support, development and storage (for a fee). These systems are loved because they’re cost-effective, have reasonable security, require low maintenance and have better scalability. On the flip side, cloud-based systems depend on the internet, are less customisable and usually put support behind a paywall.

“It’s easy to forget an LMS is a software product,” said Blake Proberts (Co-Founder and Managing Director). “Content development, code review and scope creep, complex customisation and the user experience should be considered before procurement, so L&D leaders can be sure they’re on track to meet the needs of their buying group and wider organisation.”

As with all software, picking the best LMS hosting setup will often come with trade-offs. What is most important is determining what’s needed and what’s worth sacrificing. Organisations must start by determining their use case (a.k.a., the way they will use the system). Once this is known, they will then truly understand the features needed to deliver on that use. From there, they can work out what kind of budget they need and which features would be an unnecessary expenditure.

You can read the Acorn experts’ article about LMS hosting on their Acorn Resources blog: https://hubs.ly/Q0147Xn50

Pursuit Technology is a software development company which seeks to streamline systems through innovative solutions and unlock the potential of the workforce. Pursuit is all about putting the customer at the centre of everything we create. Since the inception of our Acorn LMS seven years ago, we’ve worked with everyone from local businesses to federal government agencies. In that time, we’ve maintained a 100% retention rate. Acorn LMS contains all the tools needed to support workforces – from onboarding and inductions through to compliance and ongoing development.