Redpoint Tallahassee Is Reimagining Student Housing

Posted on 2022-03-03 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Tallahassee, Florida, 2022-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Tallahassee is pleased to announce they are reimagining student housing for individuals attending Florida State University. The off-campus housing complex offers students the opportunity to enjoy a more independent lifestyle without living too far from their classes or on-campus activities.At Redpoint Tallahassee, students can room with friends or with random students through the roommate matching service in their choice of two, three, four, and five-bedroom units. Each student pays a set per-person rate for their housing with apartment and cottage options available. Furniture packages are available for an additional monthly fee. The rental rate includes Internet access, trash disposal, in-unit laundry, and access to community amenities.

Redpoint Tallahassee has created an exciting living environment to make college life more enjoyable for residents. Students will have access to amenities like a resort-style swimming pool with a swim-up movie screen, a 24-hour fitness center, gaming lounges, grilling stations, outdoor spaces, and social events held throughout the year. Their goal is to make student living as comfortable and affordable as possible.

Anyone interested in learning about how they are reimagining student housing can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Tallahassee website or by calling 1-850-361-8000.

About Redpoint Tallahassee: Redpoint Tallahassee is an off-campus housing complex designed for students attending Florida State University. The community offers various apartments and cottages for students to share with friends or other students attending the university. All amenities are included in the per-person rental rate.

Company: Redpoint Tallahassee
Address: 2636 Mission Road
City: Tallahassee
State: FL
Zip code: 32304
Telephone number: 1-850-361-8000

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution