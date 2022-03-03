Capstone Cottages of Lubbock Provides Neighborhood-Style Student Housing

Capstone Cottages of Lubbock strives to provide students with the most comfortable lifestyle during their college years. Some of the complex features include a luxury clubhouse with study spaces and a business center, a 24-hour fitness center, a resort-style pool with cabanas, a poolside gaming center, grill stations, outdoor spaces, a pet washing station, and more. Students can enjoy social events scheduled throughout the year.

Anyone interested in learning about the neighborhood-style student housing can find out more by visiting the Capstone Cottages of Lubbock website or by calling 1-806-412-4545.

About Capstone Cottages of Lubbock: Capstone Cottages of Lubbock provides comfortable student housing for Texas Tech University students with all the amenities necessary for a high quality of life. The cottages offer students the ability to live an independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus for classes and on-campus activities. Each student pays a set rental rate to avoid issues with roommates who are unable to pay their share.

Company: Capstone Cottages of Lubbock

Address: 4702 4th Street

City: Lubbock

State: TX

Zip code: 79416

Telephone number: 1-806-412-4545