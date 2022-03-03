Capstone Cottages of Lubbock Provides Neighborhood-Style Student Housing

Posted on 2022-03-03 by in Real Estate // 0 Comments

Lubbock, Texas, 2022-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — Capstone Cottages of Lubbock is pleased to announce they provide neighborhood-style student housing options for individuals attending Texas Tech University. The student housing complex offers a complete lifestyle with all the amenities students need to live a comfortable lifestyle close to campus.At Capstone Cottages of Lubbock, students can room with their friends or meet new people through the roommate matching program. Each resident has their choice of three, four, and five-bedroom units with furniture packages and balconies available for an additional fee. The five-bedroom units are available in stand-alone cottages and coupled cottages. The per-person rental rate includes Internet access, water and sewer, natural gas, trash disposal, in-unit laundry, and access to all community amenities.

Capstone Cottages of Lubbock strives to provide students with the most comfortable lifestyle during their college years. Some of the complex features include a luxury clubhouse with study spaces and a business center, a 24-hour fitness center, a resort-style pool with cabanas, a poolside gaming center, grill stations, outdoor spaces, a pet washing station, and more. Students can enjoy social events scheduled throughout the year.

Anyone interested in learning about the neighborhood-style student housing can find out more by visiting the Capstone Cottages of Lubbock website or by calling 1-806-412-4545.

About Capstone Cottages of Lubbock: Capstone Cottages of Lubbock provides comfortable student housing for Texas Tech University students with all the amenities necessary for a high quality of life. The cottages offer students the ability to live an independent lifestyle while remaining close to campus for classes and on-campus activities. Each student pays a set rental rate to avoid issues with roommates who are unable to pay their share.

Company: Capstone Cottages of Lubbock
Address: 4702 4th Street
City: Lubbock
State: TX
Zip code: 79416
Telephone number: 1-806-412-4545

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2022 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution