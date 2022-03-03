Uses of Geocell in Road Construction

New Delhi, India, 2022-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ —

What is geocell in road construction?

Geocell is a mixture of concrete and asphalt with a protective membrane located between the metal reinforcement bars. It is used primarily in road construction.

Homeowners may have seen this material used in new home construction as well, for example, when adding a garage floor to an existing home. One or two layers are placed on top of the existing concrete slab, which keeps water from dripping down through the cracks and into the earth below. The layer also protects against soil movement caused by foot traffic outside or underground construction activities like digging.

In road construction, geocell is used in place of traditional steel-reinforced concrete. It reduces the need for extensive drainage systems and provides excellent load-bearing support without the use of traditional concrete footings.

The material also holds up well to excessive moisture, which can damage roadbeds and sidewalks causing cracking, settling, or other issues. In addition to adding strength and stability, asphalt adds an extra layer of insulation which protects the roadway from extreme temperature changes in the summer and winter months.

What is the use of geocell in road construction?

The use of geocell in road construction is a technology that is used for the building and rebuilding of roads. It’s not only good for constructing highways, or what people commonly refer to as roads but it also can be used for other purposes, such as building new neighborhood parks.

Geocells are sheets that are placed on-site by the road construction company. They are made from recycled oil plastic bags donated by consumers who find them during their everyday shopping trips. The geocells are put into place by layering the cells between layers of crushed rock. This makes the road resistant to temperature changes, rain, and most importantly, traffic. The geocell sheets are also able to withstand earthquakes of a magnitude greater than 45 degrees.

Until recently, roads were made using large amounts of concrete that took up a lot of space and were very costly. With the use of geocell, new roads can be constructed within a very short time frame and for a much lower price.

Geocells may also be used in other projects such as in building new neighborhood parks, as well as for the construction of schools and public buildings. The oil plastic bags collected from uses can be converted to use in building new roads. This will not only help support the conservation of energy by eliminating the need for transportation materials but it will also have a beneficial impact on the environment.

Sometimes, you want an “out-of-the-way” design where the seal is small or even nonexistent. This is what geocell road design is all about.

Geocell Road Construction in India

Every year, the Indian government spends around 6 trillion rupees on road construction. To speed up the process and reduce cost, nine of India’s richest states signed an agreement in 2010 to entirely rely on geocell road construction. Geocells are a type of cellular construction that is lighter for the environment and can be placed over large areas at a fraction of the cost. It is estimated that by using geocells, India will be able to save around 300 billion dollars per year.

The geocells are filled with geogrids (a carbon fiber wire mesh) and then covered with soil and asphalt. In contrast to monolithic baseplates, geocells are much lighter (around 2 to 5 kg per m²) and therefore require less machinery and manpower to install. This results in a cheaper price for the total construction cost of around 400 dollars per km. The geocells can span over large areas (up to one km) and can be filled with concrete after installation. A network of hollow tunnels is formed during the process, providing space for underground pipes, cables, and gas mains. The creation of these holes in the ground is also a benefit for sewage systems. For example, Bangalore’s Bellandur Lake was cleaned out by this method in 2004.

Geocell Material for Road Construction:

Geocell material is a new construction material that promises to be game-changing in terms of construction and road safety. It’s made from recycled waste and natural elements, making it eco-friendly, thus reducing the amount of carbon dioxide released into the atmosphere. It doesn’t threaten the surrounding environment, thanks to its high level of resistance to many types of chemicals, as well as its ability to absorb water during rainfalls and repel liquid spills.

Geocell is environmentally friendly and recyclable. Its unique design provides both cost and long-term performance advantages over other products. It provides structural stability, reduces construction time and money, saves land storage costs, provides a high-service life, significantly reduces operating and maintenance costs, and is repairable.

Conclusion:

Geocell was initially developed as an erosion control solution for water retention ponds but has been successfully applied to some civil infrastructures, including roads, highways, airports, airstrips, and railways. Geocell is also used in a variety of recreational and industrial applications.