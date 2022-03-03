OREGON STATE UNIVERSITY’S GLOBAL HEMP INNOVATION CENTER LAUNCHES CALL FOR ABSTRACTS FOR CANNABIS RESEARCH CONFERENCE

Oregon, USA, 2022-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — Oregon State University’s Global Hemp Innovation Center (GHIC), in partnership with Colorado State University’s Institute for Cannabis Research (ICR), announced today the Call for Abstracts for the 2022 Virtual Cannabis Research Conference (CRC). The conference will be held August 8-10th.

“We are committed to providing access to high-quality cannabis research to the global community,” said Dr. Jeffrey Steiner, Associate Director of GHIC. “This conference is a great opportunity to showcase the latest findings as we explore new cannabis research frontiers.”

Hemp researchers believe hemp has the potential to become a major agricultural commodity in the United States and abroad, with hemp plant fiber being used in manufactured products, including clothing, construction materials, and packaging. Hemp seed oil is being investigated for use in foods and feed, nutraceuticals, and cosmetics. And extracted chemicals for use in pharmaceuticals, aromas, and flavors.

The GHIC and ICR seek abstract submissions in eight multidisciplinary topic areas including:

1. Business and Economic Development

2. Education

3. Genetics, Growth, and Culture

4. Human Health and Medicine

5. Livestock and Companion Animals/Pets

6. Materials, Processing, and Product Manufacturing

7. Policy and Legal Landscape

8. Quality Control, Chemistry, and Analytics

Authors may request either platform or poster presentation formats and must designate one of the eight program Session Topics for the presentation of their abstracts. Abstracts will be assigned to appropriate conference sessions by the Program Committee. Session assignments will comply with author preferences on a space-available basis and may not always accommodate author requests.

This 5th annual conference will bring together leading cannabis researchers, innovators, business owners, trainees, and other attendees with expertise in cannabis science from across the country and overseas. The virtual conference will include presentations, live Q & A, an interactive exhibit hall and poster hall, along with a community lounge with real-time engagement.

The deadline to submit abstracts is April 4, 2022.