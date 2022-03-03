Launch of the book – “Samaj Seva Ka Virus” by Aditya Nagrath (Author)

Lucknow, India, 2022-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — BFC Publications is thrilled to announce the launch of, “Samaj Seva Ka Virus,” a book about the lessons life throws at us, be it about success, happiness or hardwork, and the insights and wisdom needed to handle these curve balls. The motive of this book is to motivate the youth to work for social welfare.

This is an amalgamation of thoughts and experiences by Aditya Nagrath, a Medical Technologist in the Department of Radiodiagnosis and Imaging at PGI, Chandigarh. He is also a motivational speaker who, over the years, has encouraged many to donate blood for the needy and has been recognised for his efforts by the Rotary and Blood Bank Society Resource Centre, Chandigarh.

Aditya Nagrath is also one of the founding members of Sankalp Siksha Kendra, a school established for offering free education to the underprivileged kids of Kansal village, Punjab.

The book has been made available for purchase on –

Amazon , Flipkart , Google Play , BFC Book Store