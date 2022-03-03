Avecina Medical Opens New Location In Westside Jacksonville

Jacksonville, United States, 2022-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — Avecina Medical is pleased to announce its newest location in Westside Jacksonville. Every patient’s health is a priority at Avecina Medical. They provide disease prevention care and urgent care services to patients of all ages. They strive to make quality personalized healthcare more affordable and accessible, particularly with their new location in Westside Jacksonville.

Avecina Medical provides urgent care, adult and pediatric general medicine, motor vehicle accident injury care, and other medical services. More people in the Jacksonville area can take advantage of these services, and Avecina Medical is proud to serve more of the community.

When patients visit the state-of-the-art facility, they can feel confident knowing they are cared for by the best professionals in the industry. These services extend into the new location in Westside Jacksonville.

Anyone who needs professional healthcare can visit the Avecina Medical website or call 1-904-379-8085 to schedule an appointment.

About Avecina Medical: Avecina Medical has multiple locations throughout Jacksonville to ensure patients get the healthcare they need. They also help patients reach their goals by offering the latest advancements in cosmetic services. The Avecina Medical team is involved in the community and frequently participates in community outreach opportunities.

Company: Avecina Medical

Address: 5915 Normandy Blvd.

City: Jacksonville

State: FL

Zip code: 32205

Telephone number: 1-904-379-8085

Fax number: 1-904-619-8042

Email: avecina@avecina.com