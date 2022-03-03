Sign Up To Become A Professional HGV Driver With HGV Training Network

Enfield, United Kingdom, 2022-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — HGV Training Network (https://hgvtrainingnetwork.com/) is a renowned HGV Class 2 training specialist based in the UK. With their vast experience in the industry, clients are guaranteed to receive professional HGV drivers training and easily land a professional job through their extensive partner network.

This company provides heavy goods vehicle (HGV) training through their 50 centres across the UK. Courses are available for both professional drivers and those who wish to become professionals. Besides HGV training, they offer a variety of courses, including large goods vehicle (LGV) and passenger carrying vehicle (PCV) training, refresher courses, and driver certificate of professional competence (CPC) training. Their trainers are highly experienced professionals who provide clients with all the necessary information, skills training, and guidance to help them pass the test for the first time.

To make it even better, HGVTrainingNetwork arranges everything for their customers, from the first medical and provisional application stage to arranging the theory and practical parts of the test. Customers who need the licence as part of their career will even be assisted to obtain their driver’s CPC qualification. Once customers are qualified, their team can even help them arrange interviews to get their first job as a professional driver. They handle everything for their customers, from start to finish – at no extra cost!

HGV Training Network can help qualified drivers find work. They have partnered with Blue Arrow, the UK’s largest recruitment agency, to help customers find a job as an HGV driver. They will also help drivers get their CV and cover letter up to industry-standard, so they can start applying for jobs right away. Here’s what Dan Ison, one of their satisfied clients has to say about their training experience: “I spoke to Chris originally and then Richard. Both fantastic lads, great company dead easy to communicate with made the whole process really effortless Richard has continued to keep in contact with me the entire time I was training, he rang to congratulate me less than an hour after my test and is now helping us find work. Top notch this place!”

Moreover, financially challenged people can even start driving lessons now and pay for them later with their easy payment plan options, spreading the course costs for up to 36 months. For more information about their training or on how to qualify for their finance scheme, interested parties can visit their official website at https://hgvtrainingnetwork.com/.

About HGV Training Network

HGV Training Network is a specialist provider of quality HGV training courses in the UK. They have over 50 centres across the country, and they provide driver CPC, LGV and PCV training to help customers get on their way to becoming a professional driver. With years of experience under their belt, they know how hard it can be for people with no experience or qualifications to find work in this industry. That’s why they offer such high-quality courses that lead directly into employment as soon as possible. For interested parties, you may fill out their contact form at https://hgvtrainingnetwork.com/contact-us for enquiries. Alternatively, you may send them an email at contact@hgvtrainingnetwork.com or talk to one of their representatives by calling 02038699001.