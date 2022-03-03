What is the best food and fruit diet for diabetic patients?

New Delhi, India, 2022-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — If you have diabetes, a personalised meal plan can help you manage your blood sugar levels by balancing food intake and medications. One serving of strawberries is high in antioxidants, fibre and vitamin C. Oranges contain 3 g of fibre and 51 mg of vitamin C, which can help lessen your risk of chronic disease. Kiwi is rich in vitamin C and relatively low in sugar.

Fresh fruit is high in fibre, minerals and antioxidants. It can give you fibre and minerals while also limiting blood sugar spikes. Processed fruit such as applesauce and canned fruit contain extra sugar. And sugar isn’t good for you! To help you decide which fruit is best for you, test your blood sugar before and after eating them. The GI is a scale that ranks foods from 1 to 100. The score represents how quickly food can boost blood sugar levels. High GI foods, for example, are absorbed faster by the body than medium or low GI foods.

Top fruits for diabetics

Eat More of:

Blueberries

Blackberries

Raspberries

Dark cherries

Kiwi

Peaches

Citrus Fruits

Black plums

Pomegranates

Pears

What to not eat? (Or eat in moderation)

Fruit is high in fibre and minerals and can be included in a balanced diet. Bananas, pineapples, and mangoes, on the other hand, have a poor reputation due to their higher sugar content than berries. But don’t completely shun them. Instead, concentrate on slowing down the rate at which your blood sugar rises. If you eat a banana by itself, for example, your blood sugar will immediately rise. However, if you combine fruit with meals that contain good fats, such as blueberries and walnuts or apricots and mozzarella cheese, the impact of the fruit on your blood sugar is reduced.

Best food for a diabetic patient?

A balanced diet is a key to healthy living for everyone. However, diabetics need special attention when it comes to food because a slight change in dietary practice might trigger or fluctuate their blood glucose levels drastically. Hence it becomes essential to know what you can eat and what you should avoid in order to keep your diabetes under control.

Fruits and Vegetables

If you’re trying to limit your carbohydrate intake, you might be thinking about avoiding fruits and vegetables. However, it is critical to include them in your diet on a daily basis. You can experiment with lower carb options. Such as mushroom, spinach, cabbage, cauliflower, broccoli, celery and lettuce among others. For low-carb fruit options, try avocados, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries, plums, peaches, and watermelon.

Protein Foods

Meat and fish are high in protein, which helps to keep your muscles in good shape. However, a healthy diet includes less red and processed meat, which have been linked to cancer and heart disease. Oily fish, such as mackerel, salmon, and sardines, are high in omega-3 fatty acids, which can help protect the heart. Ensure balance and enjoy them!

Fats

High-fat meals may cause your stomach to empty more slowly, resulting in a slower rise in blood sugar. However, it is advised to consume it in moderation because high-fat diets can lead to heart problems.

Concentrate on unsaturated fats (mono- and polyunsaturated), which are primarily derived from plants.

Ideally, your meal should contain 1/4 carbohydrate/starchy foods, 1/4 protein, 1/2 cup of non-starchy vegetables. Meal planning can be a time-consuming task. Get in touch with nutritionists for free to find out what’s best for you.

