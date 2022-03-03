Equity Development issues Press Release: ‘Client Wins in 2021’

London, UK, 2022-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — Equity Development Limited (“Equity Development”), the leading London independent research firm is delighted to celebrate another year of growth. With nine new clients wins, the need for listed companies to communicate with all their investors, both private and institutional, has never been greater.

CEO Andy Edmond says: ‘We were really encouraged in 2021 by how many exciting and enlightened companies chose us to take their proposition to all investors, and it has been a pleasure to get to know the teams at Arqit Quantum, Artisanal Spirits, Begbies Traynor, Brooks Macdonald, Driver Group, ECO Animal Health, LendInvest, Polar Capital and Supreme’.

About Equity Development

Equity Development is a London-based partner to successful companies looking to enhance their investor relations. Their highly regarded analysts produce best in class investment research.

Our services include Equity Investment Research, Investor Presentations, Capital Market Days for Private/Retail Investors, Management Interviews, and Investor Roadshows

 

Investor Contacts

Andy Edmond / Hannah Crowe

info@equitydevelopment.co.uk

https://www.equitydevelopment.co.uk

 

 

