Brighten Your Smile Today

Ohio, USA, 2022-Mar-03 — /EPR Network/ — Some countless phrases and quotes are associated with a smile. Most of which showcase how a smile is one of the most positive gifts one can offer in this broken world. It is no wonder a beautiful smile is an attribute that everyone would like to have. However, some unwanted situations may cause some to avoid or even hate smiling. Having broken teeth, discolored teeth, decaying teeth or even gaps may make smiling unpleasant. That is where cosmetic dentists come in – to give you back the confidence you need to share this gift and brighten the world.

Gaps are a bit controversial- depending on the community you come from, a gap may be seen as a sign of beauty or as an ugly thing. If you belong to the latter, do not worry, advancement in dentistry will allow you to fulfill your desires and smile more confidently. First of all, gaps occur when your teeth are smaller than your jaw bone and this is mostly determined by your genetics. in other instances, gaps can be caused by loss of teeth, this can further cause your other teeth to begin rotating or shifting into the empty spaces, resulting in a bad bite. Moreover, missing teeth can lead to gum disease. So, if you are experiencing any of these negative side effects, you should visit your dentist now.

Aya Dental has one of the best Ohio Cosmetic dentists you can find in Ohio. For gaps, dental implants are the most reliable option you can go for. Depending on the severity of your case, you can either opt for dental crowns bridges Ohio.

Dental crowning is for the less damaged tooth. The crown of the tooth is the anatomical area usually covered by enamel, when it is damaged, decayed or weak, an artificial one is used in its place. it’s generally done to help maintain the size, strength, shape, and appearance of the tooth.

Dental bridges on the other hand are for a more permanent solution- and usually when the damage is far too great for crowning. The bridges are solely used to replace missing teeth. They have two crowns – one on either end – and a bridge of replacement teeth that rest in the area of the gums where there is tooth loss. The crowns at the ends of a bridge can fuse to existing teeth or your dental professional can attach them to dental implants. Dental implants are metal fixtures surgically anchored to your jaw bone providing stability even to the point of eating.

Aya Dental has proved that the use of dental implants has a long-lasting effect with a success rate of over 95%. Do not let missing teeth and gaps stop you from smiling, contact Aya Dental and book your appointment today.