FSL provides a variety of Plant-Based Bakery, Confectionery and Culinary Products

Food Specialities Limited has grown to become a leading and innovative solutions provider in Plant-Based Bakery, Confectionery and Culinary Products to the food and beverage industry in the Middle East and Africa

Dubai, UAE, 2022-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — FSL has developed a variety of egg-free and dairy-free solutions to enable manufacturers to remove egg and dairy ingredients from their products in order to appeal to a wider flexitarian consumer base who are seeking healthier plant-based alternatives.

Our plant-based solutions improve the nutritional profile of bakery, confectionery and culinary products by removing the cholesterol and saturated fats present in animal ingredients while maintaining the same great taste and texture. Replacing egg and dairy ingredients in bakery and confectionery products also makes these products more shelf-stable, healthier and more sustainable, empowering food brands with a more progressive label that appeals to a wider consumer base of flexitarians, vegans and Gen-Z consumers who are increasingly concerned with issues of health and sustainability.

Our Plant-Based Solutions for the Bakery and Confectionery industry include:

Plant-Based Muffins / Cupcakes

Plant-Based Cakes

Plant-Based Spreads

Plant-Based Chocolates

Plant-Based Mayonnaise and other sauces

