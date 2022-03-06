BUSINESS/BIZ WORLD MAGAZINE BANK AWARDS 2021

London, United Kingdom, 2022-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — Business/Biz World Magazine Awards was established with the aim of honouring excellence in performance and rewarding companies across different sectors. Who are making major strides in their industries. We recognize product, service, functional, strategic, and managerial innovation. The awards are given to acknowledge key players who strive for fineness & provide a platform for recognition. The award also aims to identify, create awareness about the significance of exceptional service delivery & reward their performance with global Recognition. https://www.businessworldmagazine.net/awards

WORLD BANK AWARDS 2021

GLOBAL CATEGORIES

BEST BANK FOR CORPORATE: HSBC

HONG KONG / GLOBAL

BEST BANK FOR INVESTMENT: JP MORGAN

U.S.A / GLOBAL

BEST PRIVATE HNWI BANK: CITI

USA / GLOBAL

BEST BANK FOR VIRTUAL: REVOLUT

UK / AUSTRALIA

BEST BANK FOR ISLAMIC FINANCE: EMIRATES NBD

UAE / GLOBAL

BEST BANK FOR SME’S: HSBC

HONG KONG / GLOBAL

B EST BANK FOR DIGITAL: CITI

USA / GLOBAL

BEST BANK FOR CSR: BANK OF AMERICA

USA / GLOBAL

ASIA-PACIFIC

BEST OVERALL BANK: HSBC

BEST FOR CORPORATE BANKING: HSBC

2ND: CITI

3RD: STANDARD CHARTERED

4TH: INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK

BEST FOR PRIVATE BANKING: UBS

2ND: CREDIT SUISSE

3RD: CITI

4TH: DBS BANK

BEST FOR INVESTMENT BANKING: HAITONG BANK

2ND: CREDIT SUISSE

3RD: DEUTSCHE BANK

4TH: CHINA CITIC BANK

BEST FOR VIRTUAL BANKING: WEBANK CHINA

2ND: KAKAO BANK SOUTH KOREA

3RD: UP BANK AUSTRALIA

4TH: JIBUN BANK JAPAN

EUROPE

BEST OVERALL BANK: BNP PARIBAS

BEST FOR CORPORATE BANKING: BNP PARIBAS

2ND: HSBC

3RD: BANCO SANTANDER

4TH: CRÉDIT AGRICOLE

BEST FOR PRIVATE BANKING: BNP PARIBAS

2ND: SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

3RD: ING PRIVATE BANKING

4TH: CREDIT SUISSE

BEST FOR INVESTMENT BANKING: BARCLAYS

2ND: BNP PARIBAS

3RD: JP MORGAN

4TH: DEUTSCHE BANK

BEST FOR VIRTUAL BANKING: REVOLUT UK

2ND: N26 BANK GERMANY

3RD: MONZO UK

4TH: HELLO BANK BELGIUM

NORTH AMERICA

BEST OVERALL BANK: JP MORGAN

BEST FOR CORPORATE BANKING: BANK OF AMERICA

2ND: CITI

3RD: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

4TH: JP MORGAN

BEST FOR PRIVATE BANKING: JP MORGAN

2ND: GOLDMAN SACHS

3RD: CITI

4TH: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA

BEST FOR INVESTMENT BANKING: JP MORGAN

2ND: GOLDMAN SACHS

3RD: MORGAN STANLEY

4TH: UBS

BEST FOR VIRTUAL BANKING: CHIME USA

2ND: VARO BANK USA

3RD: TANGERINE CANADA

4TH: DAVE USA

LATAM & CARIBBEAN

BEST OVERALL BANK: BTG PACTUAL

BEST FOR CORPORATE BANKING: BBVA

2ND: ITAÚ UNIBANCO

3RD: BANCO SANTANDER

4TH: BANCO BRADESCO

BEST FOR PRIVATE BANKING: BTG PACTUAL

2ND: BANCO BRADESCO

3RD: ITAU UNIBANCO

4TH: BANCO SANTANDER

BEST FOR INVESTMENT BANKING: JP MORGAN

2ND: CITI

3RD: BTG PACTUAL

4TH: BBVA

BEST FOR VIRTUAL BANKING: NUBANK BRAZIL

2ND: UALÁ ARGENTINA

3RD: NEON BRAZIL

4TH: MIBO MEXICO

MIDDLE EAST

BEST OVERALL BANK: EMIRATES NBD

BEST FOR CORPORATE BANKING: FIRST ABU DHABI

2ND: HSBC

3RD: EMIRATES NBD

4TH: SAUDI NATIONAL BANK

BEST FOR PRIVATE BANKING: EMIRATES NBD

2ND: QATAR NATIONAL BANK

3RD: HSBC PRIVATE

4TH: STANDARD CHARTERED

BEST FOR INVESTMENT BANKING: CITI

2ND: HSBC

3RD: FIRST ABU DHABI BANK

4TH: MORGAN STANLEY

VIRTUAL BANKING: CBD NOW UAE

2ND: MEEM SAUDI ARABIA

3RD: PEPPER BY BANK LEUMI ISRAEL

4TH: MASHREQ NEO UAE

AFRICA

BEST OVERALL BANK: STANDARD BANK

BEST FOR CORPORATE BANKING: STANDARD BANK

2ND: SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE

3RD: ZENITH BANK

4TH: ABSA GROUP

BEST FOR PRIVATE BANKING: STANDARD BANK

2ND: ABSA BANK

3RD: GUARANTY TRUST BANK

4TH: INVESTEC

BEST FOR INVESTMENT BANKING: STANDARD BANK

2ND: FIRSTRAND BANK

3RD: NEDBANK

4TH: JP MORGAN

BEST FOR VIRTUAL BANKING: KUDA BANK NIGERIA

2ND: DISCOVERY BANK SOUTH AFRICA

3RD: BANK ZERO SOUTH AFRICA

4TH: EQUITY BANK KENYA