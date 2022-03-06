Church of Scientology Nashville Honors Volunteers for World Civil Defense Day 2022

Nashville, TN, 2022-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — The Church of Scientology Nashville observes World Civil Defense Day each year.

The Church of Scientology Nashville regularly hosts events to bring attention to vitally important issues affecting the community. World Civil Defense Day, which was created by decision of the International Civil Defense Organization (ICDO) General Assembly in 1990, and is celebrated every year on the 1st of March. According to ICDO, “This Day… has two main purposes: that of bringing to the attention of the world public the vital importance of Civil Protection and of raising awareness of the preparedness for, and prevention and self-protection measures in the event of accidents or disasters; and that of paying tribute to the efforts, sacrifices and accomplishments of all the national services responsible for the fight against disasters.”

Julie Brinker, who oversees community affairs for the Nashville Church of Scientology, explained how it becomes involved during times of disaster. “We have a program called Volunteer Ministers. Anyone of any culture or creed may train as a Volunteer Minister and use these tools to help their families and communities, and all are welcome to do so,” she said. Brinker said volunteerministers.org contains resources one would need to become trained in this technology.

Most recently, the Volunteer Ministers traveled to Kentucky to help disaster victims after tornadoes ripped through the area in December 2021. One Volunteer Minister who is regularly active spoke about her experiences and encouraged others to get active during the World Civil Defense Day event at the church.

Equipped with effective technology to resolve virtually any difficulty, Volunteer Ministers live by the motto: “No matter the problem, something can be done about it.” Transcending all ethnic, cultural and religious boundaries, the Volunteer Ministers program is there for anyone in need of help.

In creating the Volunteer Ministers program, L. Ron Hubbard wrote, “If one does not like the crime, cruelty, injustice and violence of this society, he can do something about it. He can become a Volunteer Minister and help civilize it, bring it conscience and kindness and love and freedom from travail by instilling into it trust, decency, honesty and tolerance.”

To learn more about the Scientology Volunteer Ministers, visit scientology-ccnashville.org.