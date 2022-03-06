Andrew Jones’s Online-Only Signature Design for The Home and Garden Auction will be Held March 27th

Downtown Los Angeles, CA, 2022-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — Andrew Jones Auctions will offer a strong selection of fine art, along with antiques and design from antiquity through the 21st century, in an online-only signature Design for the Home and Garden auction scheduled for Sunday, March 27th, beginning promptly at 10 am Pacific time. Nearly 300 top-quality lots will be offered to the highest bidder.

Significant and varied private collections and estates will provide a rich selection for discerning buyers. A private Hancock Park collection features an extraordinary suite of seven epic allegorical paintings by the acclaimed French trained American muralist Edwin Howland Blashfield (N.Y., 1848-1946) including Hospitality, circa 1915, expected to hit $8,000-$12,000.

Blashfield’s career took off with his work in the dome of the Manufacturer’s and Liberal Arts building at the 1893 World Columbian Exposition in Chicago, which elicited commissions from the likes of W. K. Vanderbilt and G. W. C. Drexel for their personal residences. Blashfield is best known for painting the murals on the dome of the Library of Congress Main Reading Room in Washington, D.C.

The Hancock Park collection embodies an Old-World baronial aesthetic with Renaissance and Baroque furniture and objects highlighted by a remarkable Spanish Renaissance oak table casket, late 15th/16th century (est. $1,500-$2,000), antique carpets, and fine silver led by an Irish George III sterling silver two-handled covered cup by James Scott, Dublin, 1809 (est. $2,000-$3,000).

The collection also includes a Gothic altar tryptich depicting St. Andrew, St. Agnes & St. Joseph (est. $10,000-20,000) and engravings after Simone Cantarini and Albrecht Dürer, including the woodcut The Holy Trinity (The Throne of Grace), circa 1511 (est. $8,000-$12,000), as well as Rembrandt and Martin Schongauer. Wonderful decorative arts will also cross the auction block.

Additional highlights from the other end of the artistic spectrum include a dramatic marine scene titled Shipping off Gibraltar, attributed to Thomas Buttersworth (est. $3,000-$5,000) and Henri Manguin’s Petite dormeuse en chemise blanche, dated 1918 (est. $15,000-$25,000), from the collection of the late actor and avid art collector and aficionado Peter Falk, of Columbo fame.

An early example of Pablo Picasso’s work is in the medium of ceramic Joueur de diaule (A.R. 1) conceived in 1947 and executed in an edition of 200 (est. $7,000-$9,000) from the estate of Lou Ann Zellers, Pacific Palisades, and from another collection an abstract tattistone sculpture by Louise Nevelson (est. $2,000-$3,000) as well as works by Richard Buckner, Laura Coombs Hills, Francis Swaine, plus a landscape attributed to Gustave Loiseau (est. $20,000-$30,000).

Also offered will be a charming George I/II burr elm ‘mulberry’ serpentine chest of drawer from the second quarter 18th century (est. $10,000-$15,000) from the collection of John H. Ford IV, Los Angeles. The term ‘mulberry’ described stained burr timbers meant to emulate tortoiseshell.

From a Beverly Hills collector is a magnificent early 19th century Regency giltwood convex girandole mirror (est. $3,000-$5,000). The collection of an English gentleman offers a Louis XVI style walnut and black lacquer side cabinet by Henri Dasson, 1884 (est. $2,000-$3,000) and a Louis XV/XVI transitional style black lacquer side cabinet by François Linke (est. $3,000-$5,000).

Selections of fine silver include a matched set of five Victorian sterling dolphin form master salts by John Samuel Hunt, London, 1839-1842 (est. $3,000-$5,000), an impressive French six-piece tea service by Henri Laparra, Paris, second quarter 20th century (est. $1,500-$2,000), as well as Georgian salvers and dishes, an American silver porringer by Edward Winslow, Boston, circa 1700 (est. $800-$1,200), flatware and more.

Additional highlights include an array of carpets featuring a large Tabriz carpet with inscription panel (est. $8,000-$12,000) and a large Serapi carpet (est. $8,000-$12,000) from a private Beverly Hills collection; fine porcelain and glass highlighted by a large Lalique glass model of a rooster designed by Marc Lalique circa 1953 (est. $2,000-$3,000) and ten more lots by Lalique.

A partial Herend porcelain Rothschild Bird pattern dinner service in ten lots (est. $400-$1,500) will be offered from a private collector in Sedona, Arizona. Also included will be bronzes, clocks, tapestries, works of art, a Medieval sword, 19th century dueling pistols and more.

Online bidding will be facilitated by AndrewJonesAuctions.com, Invaluable.com and LiveAuctioneers.com. Absentee bids will also be accepted. Safe, physically distanced live previews will be held by appointment at the Andrew Jones Auctions gallery prior to the auction.

Plans may change in accordance with Los Angeles County Department of health Covid-19 restrictions. Contact the gallery for details. The gallery is located at 2221 South Main Street in downtown Los Angeles. Absentee bids will also be accepted. To schedule a preview appointment, call (213) 748-8008; or, you can email them at info@andrewjonesauctions.com.

For more information about Andrew Jones Auctions and the Design for the Home and Garden auction on Sunday, March 27th visit www.andrewjonesauctions.com. Updates are posted often.