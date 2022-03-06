End Of Tenancy Cleaning – Finally A Company Doing It Right!

West Yorkshire, United Kingdom, 2022-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — MJK Cleaning Services, No. 1 Trusted Cleaning service provider, feels overwhelmed to announce its upgraded methods in the End of tenancy cleaning service in Leeds. As we are all familiar with, this cleaning company has been highly recognised since the 1980s for its unparalleled cleaning services. We are equally satisfied seeing them uplifting their tenancy cleaning services with unlimited facilities for the clients.

These upgraded services ensure that the tenants and the landlord are ultimately satisfied with the job. And thus, this leaves us saying that finally, someone is doing the tenancy cleaning right!

So, if any of you is still stressed about the quality of End of lease cleaning you may get, MJK Cleaning Services may help you outexperince the best service so far.

Please take a closer look at what more they have included in their End of tenancy cleaning service.

1) Strict Quality protocols to be followed for all End of tenancy cleaning:

MJK Cleaning has reaffirmed its End of lease cleaning service that they will employ new and strict quality check protocols for their services. The experts will personally check and reinspect the service rate before concluding any service. Thus, the clients may expect a thoroughly clean and tidy property for their End of lease cleaning service.

2) Use of eco-friendly supplies:

The use of eco-friendly detergents is a safer option for your property and helps take care of the environment. This company has made it a point to use such detergents for their End of tenancy cleaning service, making them a responsible choice for your cleaning needs.

3) Hassle-free booking system:

You can easily book your End of tenancy cleaning service online without trouble. This cleaning company understands that people are busy and do not have time to waste. Thus, they have made their booking system as hassle-free as possible.

4) 100% satisfaction guarantee:

MJK Cleaning backs up its cleaning service with a 100% satisfaction guarantee. This means that if you are not happy with their service for any reason, they will come back and clean the property again until you are satisfied

5) 24/7 customer support:

They have planned to avail 24/7 customer support to their clients. This means that you can reach out to them at any time of the day or night with your concerns, and they will be happy to help.

You can book an appointment with MJK Cleaning Services at:

https://mjkcleaningservices.co.uk/

mjkclean.maintproperties@gmail.com

About MJK Cleaning Services

Founded and based in Leeds, MJK Cleaning Services is a Trusted Name in the cleaning industry. Since its establishment, its sole purpose has always been to prioritise and fulfil clients’ needs in every aspect of cleaning. Air BnB cleaning, End of tenancy cleaning, bond cleaning, oven and carpet cleaning are popular services.

Contact:

31 Manor Farm Close

Leeds, LS103RH

Tel: 07849198521