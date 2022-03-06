Approved Masks in Singapore

Singapore, Pasir Panjang, 2022-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — Protect yourself with these disposable face masks that come with 3 layers of protective material and greater than 98% bacterial filtration. Free Delivery in Singapore.

Face masks are one of the trendiest ways to care for your skin today, and for a good reason. Dermatologists say that when used correctly, skin masks can improve your skin in a number of different ways.

Face masks can help absorb excess oils, open clogged pores, and reduce inflammation. And let’s admit it, skin masks also feel luxurious, and can be a fun way to give yourself a relaxed spa feeling in your own home.

There are several types of face masks on the market today, and each provides different skin benefits. Some of the most popular mask types include:

sheets

creams

gels

mud

clay

These may contain enzymes, antioxidants, and other active ingredients. Dermatologists typically recommend that you can use masks as little as once a week to as much as once a day.

Cream mask

Cream masks come in two main types: rinse-off and peel-off.

In both cases, you apply the mask in the same way by using your fingertips to apply an even layer of cream over your face.

Avoid getting the cream on your lips, eyes, and eyebrows.

Bubble mask

Apply a quarter-sized amount of your bubble mask over your face.

Keep this mask off your eyes and lips.

Sheet mask

Remove the sheet mask from its packaging and unfold it without tearing. Line up the mask with your face shape, eyes, nose, and mouth. Gently press the mask to the form of your face until it’s sticking evenly.

Clay or mud-based mask

Dip your fingertips into the mask and scoop out a quarter-sized amount. Spread evenly across your face, starting at your upper neck and working your way up your face. Avoid your lips and eyes.

Gel mask

As with a cream mask, when using a gel mask, spread an even amount over your face using your fingertips. Avoid getting gel masks in your eyes or on your lips.

Overnight mask