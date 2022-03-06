“Bookkeeping and Accounting Becomes Tedious When Not Tended to Properly”: Whiz Consulting 

Dallas, TX, 2022-Mar-06 — /EPR Network/ — Whiz Consulting is a primary accounting and bookkeeping company in the United States. In the recent conversations with their senior accountant, they revealed the importance of timely bookkeeping and the cons of delaying it. “Every firm understands that bookkeeping and accounting is an essential activity. What they fail to learn is that it requires proper attention, similar to other vital processes, for efficiency and productivity,” said the senior executive at Whiz Consulting.

Bookkeeping and accounting refer to identifying, classifying, and recording financial transactions in the books as soon as they occur and preparing financial reports and tax files accordingly. It involves maintaining accurate and up-to-date books that reflect the current financial position and performance. “No company can deny the significance of updated bookkeeping. Yet, out of the many companies we have dealt with, half of them fail to deliver expected results due to postponed bookkeeping, leading to chaos at the end,” said the senior executive at Whiz Consulting.

Bookkeeping and accounting are tedious jobs, requiring attention to detail and compliance with legal regulations and accounting standards and principles. Although practicing monthly bookkeeping is suitable for firms with low transactional volume, or those who deal in cash and no credit, it is messy and chaotic for the opposites. Companies that purchase and sell in large volumes need to maintain the records daily. Paper is still prevalent in bookkeeping practices, and manual bookkeeping hasn’t left the room yet. It makes the job more complicated because the paper is prone to theft, manipulations, missing, etc. You can put an expense receipt in your pocket, and it can remain there forever or get washed in the laundry. In such cases, you may miss a crucial entry that had a material impact on your finances.

Daily maintenance of books allows firms to track their incoming and outgoing money and control their expenses if they go out of the budget. It shows them the current financial position and indicates their performance compared to the expected. “Usually, our customers grieve about delays and messy books at the year-end that makes financial reporting and tax assessment challenges. When we find the root cause, it comes down to postponement issues. We ensure our staff does not lag in bookkeeping, maintain up-to-date records for our clients, and reconcile them periodically. It makes the year-end process smooth and hassle-free, relieving the bookkeeping and accounting burden.

“The use of technology also makes this process quick and efficient. Technology has made our lives quite easy and saves considerable time and energy. Often, we resolve our clients’ problems by automating their bookkeeping and accounting practices with software that suits their needs and fits their budget. Cloud-based accounting software is the new rage because it gives anywhere anytime access to authorized personnel. Therefore, officials can scan and upload invoices, receipts, and other essential documents while in transit to ensure it doesn’t get lost or manipulated,” said the senior executive at Whiz Consulting.

Today, technology is available to the rich and affordable for small industries. Many accounting software exists in the market. These include Xero, Quickbooks, Freshbooks, Sage, etc. They all have unique features and different pricing plans for small, medium, and large-scale firms. Businesses can opt for one and optimize their qualities based on their personal needs. “Our staff is highly proficient in different accounting software, allowing us to assist businesses in choosing or migrating to any system. We share our expertise with firms and offer our bookkeeping and accounting services to serve their needs well,” said the senior accountant at Whiz Consulting.

About Whiz Consulting:

Whiz Consulting is a well-established virtual accounting and bookkeeping industry, serving diverse industries and multi-scale firms. They employ a staff with high qualifications and expertise that allows them to solve the complexities faced by clients. They also have proficiency in different accounting software and suggest the best based on your needs. They customize their services at affordable rates to provide a competitive edge to their clients.